How to use EMI receiver and ESD Gun to test mobile?

EMI receiver and ESD gun are used to test the detection of mobile work and their working during the manufacturing. It is also used if any fault comes in the mobile during usage. There are many points to keep notice of while using the EMI receiver. Still, some of the significant issues demonstrate here.

EMI receiver used for testing:

Input level is necessary. A primary mixer is usually connected to the input, with only the control for the input attenuator, called the RF level, between them to ensure optimal system performance. As a result, the mixer can be directly exposed to RF without protection. Therefore, ensuring that the input does not become overloaded and damaged is paramount. When spectrum analyzers measure high power circuits, one of the significant and expensive causes of damage is the input mixer blowing.

Assess the validity of spurs One of the things you’ll often see when using a spectrum analyzer is spurious signals displayed. The sample may generate these due to the item under test, but it is also possible for the analyzer to develop them. The input sensitivity of the analyzer should be reduced by 10 dB to detect if the signals are generated by the item being tested. The spurious signals generated by the unit under test will fall by 10 dB; if they fall by more than that, they will be caused by the analyzer, most likely due to overloading.

Wait for self-alignment In addition to its software boot-up procedure, spectrum analyzers also take part in several self-tests and calibration routines during their initial boot-up. Additionally, the reference oven’s crystal oscillator oven needs time to reach temperature and stabilize. Sometimes the manufacturer recommends waiting fifteen to thirty minutes before using the instrument. It may take a few minutes before the crystal oscillator is entirely stable.

Power measurement Spectrum analyzers are not as accurate as power meters in terms of absolute accuracy when making power measurements. Each instrument makes slightly different measurements of power. Measurement of power by a power meter takes place within the sensor’s bandwidth (irrespective of the frequency). However, a spectrum analyzer will measure the amount of energy at a specific frequency. This means that it can measure the carrier power level with no interference, noise, etc. Although a spectrum analyzer doesn’t have the same accuracy as a power meter, they are constantly improving, so the difference in accuracy is not significant.

ESD Gun factor during mobile testing:-

In any EMC (Electrostatic Compatibility) laboratory, electrostatic discharge (ESD) simulators are considered essential and are known as “ESD Guns” to determine Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) risks. Different simulators exist for testing various components, including those that use human body models or machine models and those that use system-level tests described in standards like ISO 10605. This article examines ESD simulators that are used to test the entire apparatus. ESD simulators don’t just allow test technicians to carry out complete product tests as per IEC 61000-4-2 but also allow EMC practitioners and product developers to obtain important information about the resistance of the equipment. In ESD simulators, high-current, high-voltage content pulses are produced. As a result of this pulse applied to the equipment, design deficiencies manifest themselves as atypical product operation or as a failure to meet specifications. Equipment failure modes revealed by root cause analysis are often associated with significant circuit loops, inadequate power decoupling, and insufficient grounding.

Several other defects result in failure of the ESD test, including insufficient EMI suppression in I/O ports, incorrectly installed shields, inadequate bonding of panels and covers, and poorly bonded internal shields. With one relatively simple tool – the ESD simulator – one can obtain all this invaluable information about the lack of robustness to EMI transients.

As a result, you do not have to waste time scanning over an extended frequency range while patiently observing the EUT for a significant amount of time until a valid failure occurs with the ESD simulator. Following the above discussion, it becomes clear why the ESD simulator is so helpful and effectively applied to product development. To identify product design flaws ahead of time during the product development process.

What characteristics should one look for when selecting an ESD simulator to meet this purpose and your own testing needs? If the meaning of the ESD simulator is to reproduce real-world conditions realistically, consistently, and quickly, then what characteristics must be considered? Because every situation is unique, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer. However, a few things to consider carefully when purchasing ESD simulators for your organization. A vital part of a practical ESD test is the interpretation and skill of the ESD test technician, even though it is not directly related to the ESD simulator itself.

A test’s success depends more on the user’s knowledge, skills, and experience than the type of ESD gun used. As long as they keep the return cable away from the EUT, they should be able to hold the simulator perpendicular to the EUT surface while shooting at it. Standard requirements state that they perform a pre-test verification, and they know that by not following these and other accepted ESD testing practices, they might overtest or under-test the devices.

After operator skill has been discussed, we can move on to other features of ESD simulators that would be most appropriate for your testing needs. An ergonomic design, lightweight, and non-fatiguing should be considered if a lot of testing time will be spent on ESD.

An ESD machine, additionally called AN ESD gun, could be a hand-held unit accustomed to check the immunity of device to static discharge (ESD). These simulators are utilized in exceptional magnetism compatibility (EMC) laboratories.

The air methodology ESD testing involves moving a charged generator or discharge object like an ESD gun towards the tested device. Several variables will impact ESD testing: these embrace humidness, the speed of the discharge object towards the check device and temperature.

Last but not least:-

I hope this article will help you understand the basic Pros and cons of the EMI receiver and ESD Gun and their usage. For an inquiry, you can leave a comment!