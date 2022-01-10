How To Use Street View Feature of Apple Maps on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Street View is nothing new to Android users; Google Maps has been offering Street View for years. Following suit, Apple developed Apple Maps Look Around for Mac, iPhone, and iPad to provide a more transparent and realistic perspective of one’s surroundings right from the device. However, in order to use this function, the iPhone and iPad must be running the most recent version of iOS. Of course, you can’t see all of the regions in Street View; with each new update, Apple adds more locations for Street View; so, if you don’t see any, wait for the next update and check again.

However, if you live in areas such as California, San Francisco, Apple Maps satellite view will undoubtedly be useful to you. Wait no longer, update Apple Maps and your Apple devices, and begin exploring the places at your fingertips, and if you like, visit them.

How to Access Apple Maps Street View on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Apple Maps Street View is the same on Mac, iPhone, and iPad because the Maps app UI is the same on all Apple devices; follow the same steps to learn how to use Apple Maps Street View.

On your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, open the Apple Maps app. Tap on the Binocular symbol that appears just below the menu button. If there isn’t a binocular button, search for a location and zoom in on the Map. Then press the Expand button in the upper-left corner of the screen to bring Apple Maps street view to full screen. Tap on the same Expand symbol to collapse the view. To view in 360-degrees, move the screen left-right or down-up. When you’ve finished exploring Street View, press Done.

How Do I Use Apple Maps Street View to Search?

Launch Apple Maps. To locate nearby results, tap the Search for a place or address option, then input a specific address or utilise alternatives like Fast Food, Gas Stations, Groceries, Coffee Shops, and so on. As you move left/right, up/down on the screen, Maps will display search results, and when you press Look Around on the lower-left screen, you’ll be sent to Apple Maps Street View in full-screen mode. To get a bigger, sharper, and clearer street view, click the Expand option. Close the Street View by tapping Done.

Conclusion:

To see the exact location in real-time, we must use Street View. and Gather Valuable Information Before Arriving at Your Destination Apple Maps Street View is only available in a few countries and areas. Apple Maps is getting more features, such as Add Business and Apple Maps Guide.