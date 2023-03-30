How to Use TikTok Music Library to Promote Your Brand In The Best Way Possible

As the world continues to become a digital realm, social media platforms like TikTok are increasingly becoming major players. A survey shows that TikTok has over 100 million active users in the United States as of 2022; therefore, as a platform that attracts such huge numbers, it is natural for brands who want to leverage digital marketing to take advantage of its popularity among users. One effective way brands have used to promote themselves and expand their reach is by taking advantage of TikTok Music Library.

Will adding music to your TikTok video cut the chase? In fact, no! As a brand, you need to know how to use the platform to your benefit. How does TikTok Music actually work? How do you choose the right music from the TikTok Music Library for your brand? All these can be a challenge for brands that want to up their TikTok promotion game.

In this post, we will discuss the importance of TikTok Music Library to brand promotion and how to use it to attract more followers to your brand.

How Does TiKTok Music Library Work?

TikTok’s music library contains a large selection of tracks that you can add to your brand promotional videos to make them more appealing to your followers. The platform made this library possible through music deal collaborations with music labels such as Sony, etc. This collaboration allows TikTok to use its vast catalog of songs. Therefore, as a user, you can access the music library and pick the song(s) you want to work with by simply clicking the “Sounds” icon on your TikTok account. Some available music categories include Trending, Hip Hop, Rock, etc.

As a brand looking for the perfect music to add to your post, you can look through the categories and choose suitable music that adds value to your video content. After adding a song, you employ your creativity in editing the video and synchronizing the music with the content so that it makes more sense to your audience.

However, not all songs can be found in the TikTok Music Library. This is majorly due to the fact that some musicians or record labels might not have permitted their music to be used on the app. It might be due to licensing constraints; some tracks may be unavailable to some areas or countries.

How can TikTok Music serve as an effective tool for Brand Promotion?

The following are reasons why TikTok music is an effective tool for brand promotion:

It helps in generating high engagement:

In the digital world, engagement is a determinant factor for success. So how do you reach more audiences and attract more engagement as a brand on TikTok? The simple answer is MUSIC.

As a video and music-based platform, TikTok is hugely popular among the youth, an audience that is typically difficult to reach via more conventional means of advertising. Therefore, by blending your creativity and music from the library into your videos, you stand a high chance of gaining more engagement, thus, increasing your brand’s popularity amongst users.

It is a way of running music-based campaigns:

Over the years, music-based campaigns have become one of the most effective ways brands attract attention on social media networks. With the help of the TikTok music library, brands stand a high chance to craft successful campaigns around the hottest tunes and music trends! It is a reliable way of building an emotional connection with your TikTok followers and bringing extra energy to your content.

It is a strategy for creating hashtag challenges:

TikTok hashtag challenges are an effective marketing tool for brands to raise awareness of their offerings. The simplicity and effectiveness are next to none. It is achieved by creatively creating hashtag challenges and adding music from the TikTok library. By doing this, you will be motivating other users to create their own content and use your hashtag to participate in your challenge. This brings a win-win situation for all parties; they get to participate in a trend, and you also manipulate the platform’s algorithm and pave your brand to TikTok fame.

Tips for Choosing the Right Music from TikTok Music Library for Your Brand Promotion

The following are tips for choosing the right music for your TikTok brand promotion:

Know your brand audience.

The most important step in choosing music from the platform’s library is to understand your brand’s identity and target audience. This might be done by finding answers to a series of questions such as: “What gender is your brand most popular among? What is your target audience’s age range? What type of songs are they listening to?”

By finding answers to those questions, you will have a better understanding of the type of music your audience will love to listen to and engage with.

Using TikTok Music Library to tell a story and create emotional connections with your audience

Choosing the right music for your brand can serve as a powerful tool in conveying a message and creating an emotional connection with your audience. Therefore, you should ensure that the music chosen aligns with the values of the brand.

For example, if you plan to use your brand to bring forth an energetic service, it will be best that your selection of music should mirror that disposition. By choosing the right music, you can create an emotional journey that your audience can relate to.

Follow the trend

TikTok is one platform recognized for its viral challenges and trends, which frequently revolve around particular songs or sounds. By developing content related to these challenges, you can leverage the current audience and enhance interaction with your brand. Integrating trending music into your content plan can enhance your brand’s organic reach and boost interaction with your followers. However, this means you must keep yourself updated on the latest songs and sounds trending on the platform.

Pay attention to lyrical content.

As a brand, it is important to understand the kinds of words your audience love to hear and make sure that the lyrical content of the music you add to your video content contains the right words. For example, suppose your content is geared towards connecting with teenagers. In that case, it will be best to go for lyrical content that reflects their emotions, such as love, social justice, or relationships.

Showcase your creativity and make the song your own

Creativity is priceless and has the power to make even the most popular music unique. Therefore, when using a song from the Music Library, you should be confident in adding a spin to it favorable for your brand promotion. The platform allows you to experiment with different editing tools and add sound effects and voiceover to make the content more engaging to your fans.

Use different songs and analyze the content performance.

Risk is a story in every brand’s digital marketing campaign, so you shouldn’t hesitate to try different tracks and evaluate your videos’ performance. You can determine which tracks are most meaningful to your audience by monitoring interaction measures like the number of views, likes, shares, and comments on each song. After a successful analysis, you can choose to settle for the songs that will work best for the promotion of your brand.

Pay attention to the music’s licensing rights.

When choosing a song from the TikTok Music Library, it is crucial to take into account the licensing rights linked to the music. Since certain songs may be restricted to personal use only, whereas others may necessitate a commercial license for use in promotional videos, it is advised that you read the terms of services. This is to make sure you avoid legal issues or risk getting your account suspended.

Conclusion

TikTok’s Music Library is a powerful tool for brands looking to promote themselves and expand their reach on the platform. By selecting the right music, brands can generate high engagement, run music-based campaigns, and create hashtag challenges to raise awareness of their offerings. To choose the right music for their brand promotion, brands should know their audience, tell a story with their music, and follow the trend to enhance interaction with their followers.