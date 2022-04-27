How to Use VPN to Unblock Netflix

With over 200 million users, Netflix is the world’s favorite pastime. But because of copyright issues, Netflix doesn’t show the same movies and shows everywhere around the world. If you’re from the U.S., you might be disappointed to find out that you won’t be able to watch your favorite show on your business trip or vacation to Mexico. A VPN can help solve that issue.

A VPN can unblock Netflix by spoofing your location and making it seem like you’re back home in the U.S., no matter where you really are. Using a VPN, you can access region-specific shows in other countries, too. For example, you can get your dose of K-drama by connecting to a Korean VPN server, or you can connect to a U.K. server to watch a British period piece.

Using a VPN for Netflix is as simple as clicking a button and putting on The Office, but you’ll have to pick one first. If you don’t already have one in mind, we recommend checking out this list of the best VPN services. Stick around for a quick step-by-step guide on unblocking Netflix with a VPN.

How to Use a VPN to Unblock Netflix

There’s really nothing complicated to unblocking Netflix with a VPN. All you need to do is install the VPN app, turn it on and get to binging your favorite Netflix originals. Here’s how to do just that.

1. Download and install a VPN

Go to the VPN’s website and subscribe to a payment plan. Remember, longer plans will give you larger discounts. Then download the VPN app and install it on your device by following the instructions in the install wizard on your Mac, or just downloading it from the App Store on your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.

2. Connect to a VPN Server

Find a server in the country you want to unblock, for example the U.S., and click the connect button.

3. Enjoy unblocked Netflix

Now all that’s left to do is kick back and put on some Netflix.

Will Netflix Ban You for Using a VPN?

The short answer is no, Netflix won’t ban you for using a VPN, at least for now. However, it has been mulling over banning VPN users in the future. We don’t know what the future holds for sure, but a good VPN should be undetectable anyway. Just make sure you use a good VPN and you’ll be binging Netflix in no time.