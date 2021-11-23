Mobile phones are one of the most important gadgets a person can ever own. They help us stay connected with the people that matter to us. They offer entertainment and knowledge. You can even use your mobile phone as an event ticket to enter a venue. It’s easy to book tickets with your mobile phone. If you are not aware of mobile ticketing and are wondering how to use your mobile phone as your event ticket, read on to find out.

A recent technology called mobile ticketing has come up, and many people are choosing this mode of ticket delivery rather than standard ticket printing. The reason why mobile tickets are becoming highly popular is that the level of convenience can’t be rivalled. Mobile ticketing is a method where people buy and store event tickets over their mobile phones. This virtual ticket becomes your ticket to attend an event. You just need to provide the phone that has the ticket during the time of entrance.

Mobile tickets are becoming more and more prominent in the current world. It isn’t uncommon to see a mobile ticketing delivery option when you check out an event’s page, be it a show, concert, or sporting event. Technology has been contributing to the welfare of society for decades, and this new idea of mobile tickets has been benefitting concertgoers in many ways. If it is your first time buying mobile tickets, you might be sceptical about the whole process of buying and storing the tickets. So here is what you can expect when you use your mobile to buy event tickets.

How to Buy Mobile Tickets for Events

The first thing you need to check is whether mobile ticketing is available for the event you wish to attend. This can be done by going through the events page and checking if there is a mobile ticket delivery option. If there is, select the option and input your phone details. You need to enter your phone number, phone model, as well as your phone carrier. Mobile ticketing is available for those who use one of the four carriers – AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint.

When you enter the details and complete the transaction, it may take as little as 30 seconds to receive a text message that contains the special event ticket. These mobile tickets usually come as barcodes or alphanumeric codes for those whose mobile phones do not support MMS. Depending on the carrier you have, you will receive the mobile ticket accordingly. AT&T and T-Mobile send the ticket through WAP Push messages, Sprint sends it via WAP link, and Verizon sends a PIX message that contains the image of the ticket.

After you receive the mobile ticket, you need to keep it safe until the day of the event where you will have to produce the message to the ticket collectors. When you arrive at the venue, you can immediately get your barcode scanned without having to wait in long lines. The people in charge of the tickets will scan the code and permit entry.

When you choose mobile tickets, you don’t have to worry about printing tickets. Most of these mobile tickets are paperless and are stored over the phone to be provided only during the time of entrance. Unlike e-tickets that are delivered via PDF, mobile ticketing is received directly via text message for convenience.

Transferring Mobile Tickets to Another Account

Sometimes, if you can’t make it to the event because of unexpected twists and turns, you can transfer your mobile ticket to someone else so that it doesn’t go to waste. To do this, go to the event you have booked mobile tickets for. There will be an option for ticket transfer. Click on it and fill up the details of the person to whom you wish to send the ticket. After a successful transaction, you will not be able to use the ticket that you have just transferred. If you have multiple tickets to transfer, you will have to repeat the process as there is no option to transfer multiple tickets at once.

Why Choose Mobile Tickets

Buying mobile tickets has many benefits. No other form of ticket delivery can equal the ease and convenience that comes from mobile ticketing. There is no hassle of driving to the venue to buy tickets. Everything can be done in the comfort of your home on your phone. So you don’t have to pay extra for the cost of traveling or waiting in a long queue for hours to get tickets.

Mobile ticketing doesn’t involve printing paper tickets as they are in digital form and stored on your phone. So, the cost of both printing and delivery is reduced, making it a better alternative than traditional paper tickets. As these tickets do not involve paper, they contribute to a greener and cleaner sustainable environment, which is a plus point.

Buying tickets online also ensures that you get the best seats, as you have the privilege to check out the virtual seating map of the venue holding the event of your choice. With mobile tickets, there are also fewer chances of ticket scalping and fraud as they are not easily tampered with. Mobile ticketing offers a safe and secure experience with the highest level of convenience.

In addition, you have the advantage of waiting at the right time to buy tickets, provided that the event is not a mega event where fans fight for tickets. The price of tickets for most events depends on a variety of reasons. Generally, the closer the event gets, the cheaper the tickets will be. When you buy mobile tickets through your mobile phone, it allows you to keep a watch on the fluctuation in the price of tickets. This way, you can book them when the price dips low. The convenience of mobile ticketing is that even if you book tickets at the last minute, it does not cause complications as tickets get delivered to your phone instantly.