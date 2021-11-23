How To Use Your Mobile Phone To Buy Theater Tickets

Mobile phones have become an essential part of our lives. Not only do they help us stay connected with our loved ones, but they also offer many other benefits like providing an Internet connection for many things. With mobile phones, you can book and buy theater tickets without even stepping out of your home. You just need a mobile phone that has access to the internet to buy theater tickets.

Technology is playing a quintessential role in events, and the latest mobile ticketing is a good example of how technology is making things easier for everyone. Mobile ticketing is a relatively new technology that allows fans to buy tickets via their mobile phones and receive digital tickets on their phones. These tickets are in the form of a barcode or QR code that needs to be scanned at the venue to allow entry. There is no need to print the tickets even when you reach the venue of the event.

You don’t need to visit the box office or be at the venue to buy and collect tickets to attend an event taking place near you in many areas anymore. Mobile ticketing helps you get your tickets sent to your phone through a QR code. These codes are securely accessed online and sent to your phone. You will receive a unique barcode that contains the information on the event you are booking.

When you receive the barcode on your mobile phone, you just need to present the phone that contains the code to the ticket scanners during entry. They will scan the barcode and allow entry inside the venue. Unlike paper tickets, there is no need to print anything or wait in a long queue to see your favorite show.

How To Access Mobile Tickets

Mobile ticketing is becoming increasingly popular for a lot of events. A lot of people are using mobile tickets instead of paper tickets to attend shows. Because of their high level of convenience and security, everyone with a compatible mobile phone often chooses mobile tickets over paper tickets if they are available. Whether you wish to book mobile tickets to a concert, a theater show, a sporting event, or others, you can access them easily, given that the event permits mobile ticketing.

Many online ticket websites now offer mobile ticketing services that do not need ticket printing. Fans who wish to buy mobile tickets can visit a verified online ticket platform to look for available mobile tickets. If they are available, they will be there on the ticket buying option, where you can select mobile ticketing as your choice of delivery.

To sign up for mobile ticketing, you need to provide an eligible mobile number, cell and email address. The ticket will come to your phone when you finish the process. Depending on the type of message your mobile phone accepts, you will receive either an email with a barcode or a simple SMS that contains a unique alphanumeric code. Have the barcode scanned and get admitted into the venue to attend your favorite show. Alphanumeric codes may need to be manually entered to grant access to the show.

The barecode you receive on your mobile phone is your digital ticket to attend the show. Just like with a paper ticket, you shouldn’t lose the message. You will have to present the phone with the ticket at the time of entrance. Most events are now foregoing ticket printing at the venue, making paperless tickets highly popular among fans.

Benefits of Mobile Ticketing

A lot of benefits come with mobile ticketing. Convenience is one of the greatest benefits of mobile ticketing. You don’t have to go out and wait in long lines to buy tickets. With mobile ticketing, you can easily find and buy the best tickets to attend your favorite theater shows in the comfort of your home. Most events do not require paper tickets, so all you need is the ticket on your phone to get entry into the event.

Unlike paper tickets that can take time to get processed, getting mobile tickets in your possession is instantaneous. This makes it easy to book last-minute tickets to shows you wish to attend. As there is no printing or waiting involved, you can book a ticket at the last hour and still get into the show without missing out on anything. When you sign up for a mobile ticket, it only takes about 30 seconds to receive the ticket on your phone. In some cases, it may take longer when the traffic is high.

Mobile tickets are both cost-effective and eco-friendly as there is no paper involved. They minus the cost of printing and delivery while contributing to a cleaner environment with less waste.

Another amazing benefit of mobile tickets is that the customers are safe from ticket scalping, which is fairly common with paper tickets. Digital tickets are harder to tamper with compared to paper tickets. They ensure a safe and secure experience for all ticket buyers. In case you lose or delete the text message containing the code by accident, you can contact the vendor for cancellation and replacement.

Although fairly new technology, mobile ticketing is taking the world by storm and making it easy to buy tickets. Mobile ticketing offers a highly convenient mode of transaction, and many fans are opting for this option. All you need to have is a valid mobile phone that can receive tickets. Mobile tickets are available for the following four carriers – Sprint, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

Customers with Sprint mobile carrier will receive an SMS WAP Link while both AT&T and T-Mobile will send WAP Push messages. You will have to open the web link to access the tickets. Verizon subscribers will receive MMS that is received as a PIX message. In case you have booked mobile tickets for multiple people for an event, all of you need to arrive at the same time to gain access to the show.