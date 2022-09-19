How to watch Instagram Posts, Stories, Reels and Highlights Anonymously

Instagram is a popular social networking site that has many users addicted to it. Instagram occasionally introduces new features to the platform to make it more entertaining and engaging. Instagram used to be a platform for sharing pictures, but it now allows users to create stories. Some people choose to remain anonymous while still viewing other people’s experiences. There is no method to conceal your identity, but it can preserve your privacy.

We will look at some of the methods that can be used to view instagram anonymously.

Why can’t people see Instagram stories in privacy?

Due to Instagram’s privacy policies, it is not possible to view Instagram stories and posts anonymously. You will be prompted to use your Instagram account if you try to log in. After logging in, you will be able to view ig posts anonymously. If you don’t already have one, you may sign up for a free Instagram account at www.instagram.com. After registering and logging in, you will be able to see and download reels on your desktop without having to log in every time. To continue watching and downloading stories, you must log in again if you deactivate your account or switch devices.

To find out how to view Instagram anonymously online either using a desktop or smartphone, read on.

Method 1: Use Instagram Story viewers on your PC, Android, or iPhone.

There are a number of third-party applications that can let you view Instagram Stories without an account.

1. Android Instagram Viewer App

One of the most popular and trusted android instagram story viewer is Anonymous Story. It ensures a user’s privacy is safeguarded and is a certified software to download from Google Play.

Features

A few characteristics within the app make it the app of choice for those who want to read Instagram stories privately. Here are a few examples:

No transmission of personal data

You can view instagram highlights anonymous

It’s an Ig reels viewer that allows you to save reels and videos.

It is easy to use

How to download it?

You may find the Anonymous story application on the Google Play store and download it to your smartphone. After installation, use the program and scan it for viruses before proceeding with the procedure. You may also log in to your ID and view other people’s instagram stories without them knowing.

Step by step guide: How to use the Anonymous story app on android

Step 1: Type in the Username

After downloading the program, enter the username to access the profile.

Step 2: Look for a Story

When the profile displays, open it to see the stories at the top.

Step 3: View Ig Stories Anonymously

Tap on the story to download it using the button in the lower right corner.

How to view IG Stories anonymously on iPhone

Even if you have an iOS device, you may utilize an efficient Instagram story and highlight viewer to watch Instagram stories anonymously. The Storized app is one such software that allows you to completely conceal your identity.

Features

You can even see the profile photographs in HD resolution with this software.

The user does not need to log in to his Instagram account to utilize this Instagram story viewer, but the program must be downloaded on the device.

It is, however, really simple to use and even allows users to store the stories on their device.

The Storized app is presently accessible to browse Instagram stories of only public accounts anonymously. Only HD profile images are available for private accounts.

How to use the Storized app to watch Instagram stories anonymously on iPhone:

Step 1: Navigate to the App Store.

To begin the procedure, click the download button.

Step 2: Choose a bundle

The Storized app is not free; thus, you must purchase a weekly, monthly, or yearly membership.

Step 3: Enter Username Information

After downloading, input your account information to begin browsing people’s tales anonymously.

How to View Ig Stories Anonymously on Your Computer

Are you accessing social media accounts on a PC and want to watch Instagram stories anonymously? Don’t be concerned. We’ve got some great Instagram story viewers for you.

What are Ig story viewers?

Using Instagram stories viewers, you can covertly view someone else’s Instagram story.

With a solution like this, you may completely escape that moment and view instagram reels anonymously. Normally, when you read someone’s story on Instagram, you appear as a watcher for each story you view.

Typically, these tools are developed as a website or mobile application where you can enter the user’s account name and examine both their tales and posts. Keep reading; we’ll talk about how these tools function shortly.

But bear in mind that these tools only function when the account is public.

The top Instagram stories viewers include:

1. The InstaStories.watch

The InstaStories.watch is an anonymous Instagram story viewer that enables you to IG story view private of other Instagram users online without signing up or logging into your account – from your smartphone and computer.

Attributes of InstaStories.watch

An anonymous online analysis of the stories and posts from all accessible Instagram accounts

Download any story, distribution file, video, or photo from an Instagram profile to your computer, iPhone, or Android phone in any format.

Any customer may see and download IGTV content as well as live Instagram streams.

Speedy and uncomplicated web-based online perusing Instagram (Instagram Viewer).

It doesn’t save client information, so there’s no need to sign in or have an Instagram account. An Instagram user won’t ever know you monitored their profiles thanks to complete anonymity.

Check out accounts in every language spoken worldwide.

Step by step guide: How to view someone’s instagram story anonymously using Instastories.Watch

Open the InstaStories.watch website in your preferred web browser.

Enter the username of the Instagram account you wish to anonymously view in the relevant box

Select the “Time Period” for which you would to view insta stories

Tap the “Start Watching” icon to begin viewing posts or reels!

The narrative posts and reels will display automatically in the browser window, but by tapping the “Play” button at any point, you may pause and restart the video playing.

Close the internet browser to exit the InstaStories.watch website and go back to the page you were viewing before clicking “Start Watching”

Storiesig.me is an anonymous Instagram story viewer that allows you to see any user’s online Instagram profile stories, posts, and IGTV without having to sign up for an account.

Characteristics of Storiesig.me

You can easily download any client’s Stories, Highlights, and Posts to a computer or mobile device.

Users can download any client’s Stories, Highlights, and Posts to a computer or mobile device.

Use the assistance in a language that is relevant to you while maintaining 100% anonymity—the customer will never know that you have viewed his narrative.

You don’t need to sign up for IG account to log in

An interactive web-based viewer that loads very quickly

You can stream and download any user;s IGTV video

Step by step guide: How to view Ig story anonymously using Storiesig.com

i. visit the Storiesig website.

ii. You will be prompted to put the username of the user whose IG stories you want to download.

iii. Storiesig.me will deliver all of the available stories for that user .

iv. Tap the three specks in the bottom left corner of each Story to download.

That’s all there is to it, really!

However, you cannot download deleted Stories via Storiesig.

Method 2: Switch on flight mode

Utilizing Airplane mode is a simple approach to see people’s Instagram Stories in an incognito fashion. You should just launch the Instagram app on your iOS or Android phone. The stories will then show up.

On such occasions, activate Airplane mode. Right now, head straight for the app and launch the Instagram Stories you want to watch. In this way, the person whose tale you viewed won’t know that you did.

Method 3: Use an alternative account for IG

The easiest approach to view someone’s Instagram Stories covertly is probably by using an Instagram account that isn’t immediately recognized as your own. It’s as simple as setting up a second Instagram account and switching between the two whenever you want to sneakily view someone else’s Instagram Stories without them knowing. If you haven’t recently done so before integrating it with the present application, you’ll obviously need to open another Instagram account.