How to Wholesale iPhone Cases from China with the Help of Sourcing Agent

The most popular item among electronic accessories is a phone cover. Almost everyone uses a mobile phone case, and the majority of people enjoy customizing them. People also change their phone cases frequently.

Many people decide to launch their own businesses by importing in bulk phone covers from China.

Best Categories for Phone Cases

China can supply a variety of phone covers to suit everyone’s everyday requirements. We strongly advise that you import the following cell phone cases from China. They are simple to locate at any market in China. If you want a mobile case according to your need then visit JUSTCHINAIT.

Hard Material Mobile Cases:

PC phone case

One of the most popular materials used to make phone covers is PC, a thermoplastic engineering plastic. Because the PC phone cover is hard, disassembling it is difficult and might scratch the phone.

The PC phone cover is often quite thin and the color is very brilliant due to the material’s exceptional resilience and shine. can offer a cozy touch and stylish aesthetic delight.

There are two types of typical PC mobile phone cases: full-pack and half-pack. The material used to make all-pack PC phone cases is PC. To avoid the phone frame from being scratched by the hard PC, the plane of the half-pack PC phone cover is made of PC, and the edge frame is constructed of various soft materials.

Wooden phone case

Everyone has felt the wood, and it feels extremely cozy. But the phone will turn a large circle after slipping on this style of wooden cover. Such shells are produced by fewer producers, and they are rather pricey.

Consumers do not frequently utilize hardwood cell phone covers.

Grass phone case

Bright designs and colors are used in the glass phone case. It is robust and does not deteriorate. The look is elegant and stylish. Certain wear- and scratch-resistant characteristics apply to the glass substance.

Metal phone case

All metal phone covers now available are constructed of an aluminum-magnesium alloy. This particular phone cover provides excellent protection since it has a great resistance to deformation and breakage.

The metal phone cover is bulkier, less portable, and difficult to assemble. The transmission can be easily interfered with in certain ways.

Soft Material Mobile Cases:

Liquid silicone phone case

The most popular kind of protective cover for mobile phones is made of silicone. It feels somewhat slippery and has a nice touch. It has a long history of being well-liked in the marketplace.

After processing and molding, the silicone material has strong elasticity, is not easily deformed, and has good anti-drop performance. The silicone casing is very soft and quite simple to take apart.

The silicone substance is beneficial for the environment, soft on the skin, non-polluting, non-toxic, and odorless. Its main selling feature has evolved into the silicone shell’s improved waterproof capability.

TPU phone case

TPU, like silicone, is soft and a member of the soft rubber product family. In general, TPU is more elastic and has a harder hardness than silicone. The frames of many mobile phone cases are made of TPU material, while the surface of the cases is made of a variety of materials. because the phone won’t get scratched when the phone cover is on thanks to the frail TPU frame.

Leather phone case

Both the texture and the look are pleasing. However, the cost of typical leather phone cases is high, and wrinkling and cleaning are additional issues.

Leather protective covers for smartphones are among the most well-liked types of protective cases. Business professionals in the office like using a good leather case over silicone ones.

There are two main categories of mobile phone cases: the conventional kind, which has been around for a while and is more prevalent, and the portable case, which can be slipped into a pocket.

Classified by phone case processing technology

Silk screen phone case

The most popular processing method, silk screening, is essentially appropriate for all types of cell phone cases. Using a silk screen printing technique, the pattern is imprinted on the phone case.

Painted phone case

To put it simply, it involves printing the design on the phone cover using a color printer. This method’s distinguishing feature is that you can print any design you want without there being any pattern restrictions. Its limitation to printing just flat patterns—not curved surfaces—is a drawback.

Water transfer phone case

Another method for imprinting designs on the phone cover uses water stickers.

Silk screen printing, color painting, and water transfer printing all have comparable results. After extensive rubbing, printed designs that were silk-screened or painted are easily removable.

For printing logos, silk printing is preferable. For printing entire patterns, color painting and water transfer printing are better options.

Glitter phone case

On the rear of the phone case, quicksand will apply sequins and quicksand oil. You can do DIY production at home since it is so easy.

IMD phone case

IMD is a printing procedure as well. There will be a layer of plastic outside the design that IMD produced, which seems like it is inlaid into the phone cover. IMD printing patterns do wear out over time.

Veneer gluing phone case

Gluing veneer is a craft. The majority of leather phone cases, as we previously noted, are based on PC phone covers and include a layer of leather on the flat surface. You may also adhere wood, sequins, plush, linen, and other materials. Learn More…!