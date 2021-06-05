How to Wipe an iPhone Fast & Safely

Nowadays, iPhone and Android phones in the market update quickly. Getting a new smartphone is exciting. But after that, you may be worried about what to do to deal with your old iPhone. You can sell your iPhone, give it away, or trade it in. But before that, you should clean your iPhone data completely. That can help you protect your personal information well. But how to wipe an iPhone?

Now, this article provides two safe methods and walks you through all the steps needed. You may sort yourself out on how to deal with your old iPhone after reading it.

Use iPhone Settings to Erase Your iPhone

Before your phone is given to someone else, you need to spend some time wiping it to factory settings. Doing so ensures that your personal information on your phone cannot be accessed by others. Settings on your iPhone provides erasing service for your need. The process is super easy. Here are the steps to follow up.

Step 1. Sign out of iCloud.

The operation will delete your iCloud account data from your phone. When other people receive your iPhone, they can sign in their iCloud account.

Tap Settings on your iPhone. Then tap your Apple ID at the top. Scroll down to the bottom of the interface and tap Sign Out.

Step 2. Erase All Content and Settings

Tap General at the lower position of Settings. Scroll down to the bottom and tap Reset. Choose Erase All Content and Settings.

Step 3. Backup or Finish Uploading

There may be two different situations. In one situation, you may see Backup Then Erase and Erase Now. We recommend the first one for that if you erase without updating your backup, you may lose photos and other data that are not yet uploaded to iCloud. In another case, you will see Finish Uploading Then Erase and Erase Now. We also recommend the first one for the same reason.

Wiping an iPhone using Apple Settings is convenient. However, there are some functions that cannot be achieved by Apple Settings. The choice is unitary and you can only wipe one iOS device at one time. Keep reading and we’ll provide another choice for your need.

The Best Apple Settings Alternative – Apeaksoft iPhone Eraser

You can get to know about Apeaksoft iPhone Eraser first from its name. It is the software installed on your computer to erase all data on your iPhone and is completely safe and professional. It shares many similar functions with the corresponding service provided by Apple Settings and has its unique features at the same time. For example, it provides different erasing levels for your choice and can erase more than one device at one time. Apeaksoft iPhone Eraser can meet more iOS users’ needs.

Apeaksoft iPhone Eraser Features

Easy to Use

The interface of Apeaksoft iPhone Eraser is intuitive. People with little knowledge of digital devices can also handle it well. Users can simply connect their iPhone via a data line and start erasing.

Different Erasing Levels

This software provides users with different erasing levels, including Low, Middle, and High level. You can choose the level you want according to your purpose. The Low level only overwrites your device once and saves time for you. The Medium level does it twice and the High level three times. Accordingly, the higher erasing level is, the higher the security level is.

Simultaneous Operation on Multiple Devices

One of the highlights of Apeaksoft iPhone Eraser is to erase more than one iOS device at one time. That cannot be achieved by Apple Settings. This feature is suitable for people who want to erase two or more iOS devices at one click.

How to Erase iPhone Data with Apeaksoft iPhone Eraser

Once you decided to use Apeaksoft iPhone Eraser to wipe your iPhone, you’ll be stunned by its speed and efficiency. Please prepare a USB connection cable in advance. In addition, you should install the latest version of iTunes on your computer. Here are the steps for your information.

Step 1. Launch Apeaksoft iPhone Eraser on Your Computer

Download and install Apeaksoft iPhone Eraser on your computer. Then start it.

Step 2. Connect Your iPhone to Computer

Connect your iPhone to your computer using a data line. A notice will pop up on your phone. Tap Trust.

Step 3. Select Security Level

Based on the introduction above, you can choose the security level according to your need. Then click Start. FYI, please turn off Find My iPhone on your Apple Settings first to ensure the process goes smoothly.

Step 4. Start Erasing

Follow the instructions on the screen. Enter 0000 to confirm erasing. Then click Erase to start the erasing process.

What’s more, Apeaksoft iPhone Eraser also provides space-clearing service for users. You can try it yourself when you need it.

Conclusion

Wiping an iPhone is a big deal. You should make sure that the data is backed up before erasing it. The Reset service provided by iPhone itself meets your basic need. You can back up the data and then erase it. Apeaksoft iPhone Eraser gives you more possibilities and you can decide the erasing level based on your purpose. They share some similarities and have features respectively. Please choose the one that fits you most.