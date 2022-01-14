How Will Our Future Look? More Electric Vehicles

An electric car, sometimes known as a battery electric car, is a vehicle powered by one or more electric motors and driven by energy stored in batteries. Electric automobiles are quieter, produce no exhaust, and have fewer overall pollutants than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. With no moving parts, electric cars are also cheaper to maintain. New technicians may take ASE practice test to help them prepare for their ASE certification exam and will need to improve knowledge about new electric vehicles in 2022 as electric vehicles become more popular around the world.

Electric vehicles are becoming more popular day-by-day with the help of technological advancements made by many companies. However, there is still a need for improvements in order for them to be fully embraced by people around the world and evolve into sustainable forms.

Electric vehicles come in a variety of types. They’re Plug-in electric, Plug-in hybrid and Hybrid-electric. Each of these electric types is unique. They each also have their own separate set of pros and cons. The electric car market is about to change considerably in 2022 and the future looks bright for this new era of the automobile.

According to an internal analysis from the Electric Power Research Institute, while the number of electric vehicles on the market has been steadily increasing over the last decade, 2022 is expected to see a particularly dramatic increase from the roughly 62 models currently available to at least 100. The electric vehicle market has been growing in recent years, with over 1.2 million sold worldwide in 2012 and projected sales of over 2.4 million by 2017. This 2022, the expected growth rate will continue at about 6-7% per year, despite the release of more than 100 new models.

In 2022, electric vehicles (EVs) will be the American mainstream. With more than half of Americans planning on buying an EV in the next five years, there is a strong chance that we could see electric cars on every corner by 2032. One major reason for America’s acceptance of EVs is the relatively small amount of gasoline they use, as well as their large range and speed. This transition also comes at a time when companies like Tesla have brought manufacturing back to the United States with their affordable models.

Many predicaments currently plague the electric vehicle industry. Let’s start with cost and charging stations. The issue of cost is still at large for the average consumer. At an average price point of $25,000 for a basic hybrid car, it simply is not affordable for most consumers to make the transition from gas to electric cars. Large car companies such as GM are finally realizing this and are rolling out more affordable models of plug-in cars. For example, the Chevy Volt will have a starting price point of $29,995 while still promising an annual cost savings of over $1,000. As battery technology increases, so will the efficiency and cost. Many large companies are investing in hydrogen fuel cells as well. In fact, Hyundai is predicting by 2020 that they will have a model of vehicle that has 400 miles per tank at a price of $40,000 (Hyundai). However, the current price tag for these vehicles is about $100 000.

Even while the entire light vehicle industry continues to deal with supply chain challenges, EV sales will continue to expand significantly in 2022 due to a combination of growing consumer demand and new entry in the segments that Americans are most interested in. The market for EVs is still relatively new and small. In 2017, only 260,000 EVs were sold in the US. By 2022 that number is expected to more than double to almost 700,000 units annual sales primarily due to a strong demand.s