How You Can Get More Views With Your YouTube Shorts?

Not long ago, YouTube introduced YouTube Shorts that allows content creators to create and post short 60-second long videos. People tend to lose attention with longer videos, therefore, Instagram Reels, TikTok videos, and now YouTube Shorts perform the best. Although you can get free YouTube subs, YouTube Shorts can help you easily elevate the engagement rate and ultimately your number of subscribers.

However, it’s imperative to consider that you need to use this feature by YouTube the right way to get more views on your channel. Keep reading this article to learn!

1. Keep Your Videos “Short”

The point of posting Shorts on YouTube is to keep them as “short” as possible. While you can create a minute-long video, you should think of ways that allow you to curate shorter videos to interest your audience.

For instance, you can take out unnecessary parts from your Shorts where possible and simply focus on getting to the video’s main point.

If you can create a video in 25-30 seconds, why extend its duration to an entire 1-minute?

2. Create Super Engaging or Valuable Shorts

If you want to make your YouTube Shorts go viral, it’s essential that you either create a super entertaining video or something that provides value to the viewers.

In addition to keeping your videos super short, you should ask yourself what the potential viewers will achieve by watching your videos.

For example, you can either curate a hilarious video that will make your audience laugh their heads off or an extremely valuable video that will solve your relevant audience’s problem.

3. Come Up With Eye-Catching Titles

Would you click and watch a video that is titled,

“How do I earn $10,000 per month?”

Or the one that reads,

“How I increased my earnings from $500 to $10,000 per month in just a few months?

We assume a video with the second title, right? Because, it instantly attracts the attention of the audience and makes them question how someone multiplied their earnings in a matter of months, so they can achieve the same.

The audience is interested in knowing the answer, therefore, they will click the video. However, you shouldn’t come up with a false title just for the sake of clicks. Otherwise, this will put off your audience from trusting and watching your content in the long run.

4. Curate Appealing Thumbnails

Just like the title of your short videos is important, the same is the case with your thumbnails. Rather than using randomly generated thumbnails for your Shorts, it’s better to either select the most attractive frame from your video or upload a custom thumbnail from your computer.

Using text that explains what this video is about along with a relevant image help catch the audiences’ attention. Again, you should keep the thumbnails relevant to the content of the video.

5. Stay Consistent

If your YouTube Shorts are not getting views, you shouldn’t get disappointed to the point where you completely stop creating and uploading them to your channel.

As Shorts can drastically help your channel views and growth, you should implement the tips mentioned above and, most importantly, stay consistent and don’t give up.

Even if one of your Shorts goes viral, you will see a huge positive change in the statistics of your YouTube channel.