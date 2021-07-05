iCloud Mail Notifications Not Working On iPhone and iPad, After iOS UPDATE

What is iCloud in general? it’s so much more than just photos/ it’s a lot of things. iCloud is Apple’s cloud-based ecosystem of applications and tools that you can use on almost any device: windows, mac, iPhone, and iPad. probably not an android though. so we’re gonna leave those out of almost any device.

But long story short iCloud really is a service when it comes down to it, they provide an email account. They provide a place for you to organize your contacts, your calendars, your notes, and your reminders. However, people experienced some problems with iCloud mail and also other mail apps. They are getting “cannot verify server identity” errors on iPhone or any other mail notification issue.

I am going to show you how to fix iCloud. Email, push notifications are broken. After 15 updates on iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch, without wasting any time. the notification problem on iphone 12. After the recent update, they are supposed to get notifications from social media such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and more. but the problem is no matter how hard. These tips will get rid of this problem.

You will need a valid email address with any webmail service for this procedure and you should be able to sign in to that email account to begin with this procedure.

1. Check Notification Settings

First,you need to check if your notification toggle is on or off.

1. Tap on the Settings app. Tap on the notification, scroll up, tap on mail option.

2. You can see the option Allow notification. If it is off, Click on the toggle button to turn it on.

3, Select. Immediate delivery. That’s it. You can see the picture.

4. Also, you can see the LockScreen, Notification center and Banner. Make sure all these options are on.

If this method is not working,apply the next step.

2. Enable Background Apps Refresh

1. Open Your Settings app. Tap on General,

2. Scroll down a little bit, Now, Tap on Background App Refresh.again tap on Background app Refresh.

3. Here, You can see three options.

Off

Wifi

Wifi & Mobile Data

Make sure, you need to select the third option Wifi & Mobile Data.

3, Sign out, Apple ID and Sign in back

1. Open Setting. Tap on the Apple ID,

2. Scroll down a bit. At the bottom, you can see the option Sign out.

3. Type your Apple ID password and tap on Turn off.

4. Now, It will ask you for confirmation.Tap on Sign Out again.Now, wait, It will take a few seconds to finish. It copies iCloud data to sign out.

5. You can see the picture. Click on the Sign in to your iPhone.

6. Enter your Apple ID. Tap on Next. Type your Password.It will take a few seconds to complete.

7. Enter your two-factor authentication code and Sign into iCloud. Again type the iPhone Passcode.

4. Reset AllSettings

1. Tap on the Settings app. Tap on the General option. Scroll down and tap on the Reset option. And tap on reset all settings, enter your iPhone passcode.

Now, It will notify you that “This will reset all settings, no data or media will be deleted”.

2. Tap on the Reset all settings option to confirm this action.

5, Check For iOS update

1. Tap on the Settings app. Tap on General, tap on software update, you can see on screen that 15 is up to date. If you have any update available, download and install the update and fix this problem on iPhone and iPad.