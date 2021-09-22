Ideas For Creating Your Own Phone Case

Our cell phones are something that we use several times a day. A cell phone in this day and age is an essential tool to get through the day. Whether we use our phones to scroll social media, browse the web, send text messages, or make important phone calls, most of us want our cell phones to look snazzy.

Most cell phone cases come in basic colors with nothing too special, like an eye catching design or pattern. Thankfully, there are ways in which you can create your own cell phone case and get the look you are trying to achieve effortlessly.

1) Customize Your Phone Case

One phone case idea to make your phone stand out is customization. When customizing your phone case, you can create graphics, a personal picture and add solid colors or patterns. Customizing your phone case can make the exact idea you have for it come alive. Plus, it helps hone your creative side because of all the different options to create what you want. And, instead of doing all the work yourself, you can leave it to the experts. Not to mention, it gets delivered straight to your door. So, you do not even have to leave the house—what a win-win situation.

2) Marbelizing

Another way to create your phone case is by marbelizing. Of course, with this DIY trick, you must have a clear phone case. This trick is pretty simple, and the only essentials you need are water and nail polish. The first step is to get up to three colors of your favorite nail polish. Then, get a bowl of water. Next, add the nail polish to the water and swirl the water. When the marbelizing looks like you want it to, go ahead and dip your phone case in the water! Of course, you then let it dry. Easy as one two three.

3) Add a Bold Pattern

Another way to spruce up your phone case is to add bold patterns with washi tape. You can get washi tape at your local craft store and can find it online. You can choose to go crazy with many different colors and patterns, or you can keep it relatively simple with simple colors. If you need help, you can search the web for pattern ideas to help you with your new creation.

4) Paint Chips

A straightforward phone case idea is to go to your local paint store and get some paint swatches. After getting the colors that you want, cut the swatches to fit your clear phone case. Be sure to cut a hole for the camera. And, your phone case will look much better than all the basic ones out there! You have a new, unique, and creative phone case in just two simple and easy steps.

A new phone case for your Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, or any other brand can be easy and fun to create. Having so many options to create your phone case makes your vision come to life. Plus, you get what you want without the costs of buying a basic phone case like everyone else.