If iPhones are Secure and Locked Down, Why Do They Constantly Get Hacked?

Since the dawn of the Cupertino tech giant, the phrase “walled garden” has been used synonymously with its business practices. And this is no accident. From the early days of the first Mac computers to the recent M1-powered machines and tablets, Apple has reinforced the idea of a locked-down software and hardware ecosystem. This idea is bolstered every year with the release of a new range of products.

Today, the aggressive monitoring and control over its applications, proprietary software, and products, has become Apple’s raison d’etre. The bread and butter, if you will, and a concept that by-and-large flies in the face of its two biggest competitors, Windows and Google.

But how did the company with the fruit logo get to this point? And why does it continue to have a dictatorial grip on all its products and tech?

Understanding the Walled Garden

There are very few companies in the world that can walk a tightrope like Apple. Despite the constant onslaught of anti-trust lawsuits by the US Senate, the European Union, and even by Epic Games, it still carries the banner alone regarding its stringent policies. And it does this for one good reason: monopolization. The “Apple tax” is unique to the company, precisely due to the locked-down nature of the products it offers. There’s simply no real alternative to the iPhone or MacBook running the same operating system (OS) with the same level of integration and reliability.

While Android and Windows are alternatives, they aren’t quite what we mean here. Take Android phones for instance. Consumers have a plethora of choices when they’re in the market for foldable phones in Samsung, photography a-listers in Google’s Pixels, and cheaper alternatives in Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi. Slight hardware differences aside, the core premise and usability between all these phones and companies remain the same. This is due to the open-source development of Android which the devices all use.

Contrast this to Apple’s offerings, and you begin to understand the bigger picture. There is no other device besides the iPad (Air and Pro included) that runs iPadOS. There is also no other phone on iOS besides the iPhone and no other computer that can MacOS besides the MacBook lineup.

This closed environment also allows Apple to provide features that its Silicon Valley counterparts struggle with. The interoperability of the Apple ecosystem is the single biggest advantage Cupertino has going for it, and this won’t change anytime soon. Take iMessage for instance. Apple recently made “reactions” available for Android phones texting iPhone users, but the days where the Google Play Store sees an iMessage client are a while away. To get an exclusive experience in the “blue bubble” clan, you need to forego the Apple tax. The same applies to AirDrop, FaceTime, iCloud, and the seamless integration of data between all Apple devices.

So once you’ve gained entry into the walled garden with an iPhone, you’ll have more reasons on your side to purchase a MacBook in place of a Windows laptop or an iPad in place of any Android tablet. And the walls that disable you to vie for any other device are huge, and Apple would rather you not look above them either.

A Secure Garden, Too

Clamping down on all aspects of development and supply chain management doesn’t just allow Apple to keep a steady and loyal fanbase, it also ensures nothing gets in or out without their permission either.

Unlike Android, iPhones and iPads aren’t vulnerable to common malware threats due to fewer security policies in place. Before iOS 13, downloading and viewing files from the Safari browser wasn’t possible, and even to this day, sideloading an application is a feature relegated to Android and Windows.

There are also no other alternatives to the App Store where you could download your apps from. All of this means that you’re confined to the Apple experience and swaying away requires a lot of hurdles. Jailbreaking, once a common phenomenon on iPhones, has now become tougher and for many, irrelevant. The convenience of sideloading applications does not warrant a tradeoff over security and updates for most users anymore.

It is also very difficult to break into a locked Apple device as the FBI found out after the San Bernadino attack in 2015. Despite multiple attempts and requests to Apple, the intelligence agency could not get the attacker’s phone open. This was because of Apple’s strict policy of not including back-door access to their devices and software. If it was an Android device, especially one from 7 years ago, any member of the XDA community could have the phone unlocked in a matter of minutes.

Apple devices also famously encounter fewer bugs, viruses, and hacking attempts than its Windows and Android competition.

Why the Hacks Then?

From government iPhones to the phones of Apple employees themselves, it’s not uncommon to hear news of a reported hack every now and then. The issue of Apple being vulnerable to software hacks came into the limelight with the 2014 celebrity nude photo leaks where a few thousand personal and explicit photos and videos were leaked on 4Chan forums. And what did all the affected celebrities have in common? They were all users of iPhones and had their iCloud credentials compromised.

The second biggest instance of Apple’s vulnerability came to light when the Israeli spy software, Pegasus, made the news around the world. Government officials, journalists, and military personnel were shocked to learn entire countries spying on their phones (Apple and Android) with such ease. The Pegasus software targeted devices in a way that has yet to be deciphered and patched by Apple itself. This shook the tech community that was under the spell of Apple’s privacy and security first approach.

It’s almost routine to find news regarding iPhones and MacBook hacks today. The mirage Apple spent years and millions in resources to build.

