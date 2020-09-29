Important App Review

Every driver, motorist, pedestrian, and concerned persons will have an unforgettable experience making use of !important.

This impressive and must-have app comes with fascinating features that will save your life while you’re on the street. This is a safety belt for pedestrians. And yes, we are serious.

What is !important?

!important is a brand-new app that combines the latest technology with the desire to make our roads safer for non-vehicle users. While the highways have become significantly safer for drivers, it hasn’t improved on pedestrian and cyclist safety.

A total of 250,000 pedestrian and cyclist deaths happen every year as a result of driver negligence, unpredictable pedestrian movement, unfavorable weather, and even visual blockage.

In line with campaigns such as Vision Zero, this is what !important hopes to eliminate, promoting safer highways and walkways for drivers and non-drivers alike.

Here’s a list of what’s included when you download !important.

Means of Transportation. The app allows you to select your means of transportation to your destination point. You have the option of choosing your transportation method: walking, bus, car, e-scooter, train/subway, motorbike, or wheelchair.

Uses Latest Technology. !important takes advantage of technology and traffic signals, and GPS to map out a safe highway for non-vehicle users. It alerts drivers who are having difficulties seeing what lies ahead of their car of your presence nearby, preventing accidents.

Keeps Track of Avoided Accidents. No matter your means of transportation, !important to keep track of the avoided accidents on your path.

Tracks Your Movement. As soon as you list your means of transportation, it begins to track your journey, showing you the best possible route to take.

Simplistic User Interface. Navigation within the app is impressive yet packed with ease. You will have no problem going through each feature inside the app.

Benefits of Using !important.

!important is an app that makes our highways and walkways safer for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike. If you’re driving on the highway, you will receive instant notifications of pedestrians who are close to your vehicle to prevent accidents.

!important is also designed to show you the best route to drive to your destination. For the pedestrians and/or cyclists, !important sends signals of your location to drivers nearby. The detection system of the driver’s car will pick up your current location which will inform the driver.

All you need to do is open the app, choose your preferred mode of transportation, and input your destination. The app takes care of the rest.

Lastly, !important comes with an easy-to-understand user interface that people from every background and age will understand perfectly.