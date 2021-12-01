Influencer marketing for mobile app promotion

It’s not enough to spend money and time on developing a mobile app. With millions of apps around, you need to promote your app and make it stand out effectively.

The proper mobile app promotion techniques and strategies increase your app visibility and demand to reach your target audience.

Here are six of the best and effective mobile app promotion strategies available.

7 Effective mobile app promotion techniques

1. Identify your target audience

There’s no point in reaching out to everyone. You need to market your app to your ideal customers. And to do this, you need to know your target audience.

You can do this by defining your audience demographics, interests, age groups, and lifestyles. Also, find out what your competitors do to attract customers and improve upon it.

2. Leveraging your website and blog

People use search engines to look for services and apps. So well-written blog posts with app-relevant features and benefits keywords can improve online visibility.

You can also use web banners atop your home page to announce the launch of your mobile app. Prominent call-to-action buttons strategically placed on the page prompt users to download your app.

3. Email marketing

With a 22.02% average global email open rate, email marketing effectively helps you reach your target audience. Create a series of emails announcing the app launch date, features, benefits, and sign-up offer to your email list and subscribers.

4. Social media marketing

Social media marketing can effectively promote your mobile app. it’s more effective if you target the social media channels your target audience is most active on.

Start publishing content promoting the mobile app on these channels. You can also use paid ads to reach out to more people and create a buzz for your app.

5. App store optimization (ASO)

App store optimization involves using strategies to increase your app’s visibility in app stores. These strategies include:

Using relevant and effective keywords to optimize your title and description Optimizing descriptions Leveraging preview videos, screenshots, ratings, reviews Continuous mobile app marketing analysis and optimization

6. Working with influencers

Influencers can do a whole world of benefit to your mobile app marketing. App marketing agency Splitmetrics works with them and uses their popularity to reach out to more people and drive engagement.

However, influencer marketing is effective only if you work with the right influencers for your niche.

Don’t get carried away with the influencer’s follower count. Instead, look for influencers who are already creating content for your target audience.

It makes it easier to reach users interested in your app. Besides, the influencer can also help get quick downloads by posting app-related content.

7. Start promoting before launching the app.

Last but not least, no matter which app marketing strategy you use, make sure you start promoting before the app launch.

It helps increase brand awareness amongst your target audience.

Encourage them to beta test your app and give feedback about what they want to see in your app. You can this way make improvements to ensure your app meets your ideal customers’ needs.