Information about modern parking lot lights

Modern parking lot lights

Parking lot lights fixtures are generally high-power lights mounted on top of light poles. These types of fixtures perform the function their name describes, outdoor parking lots, lighting streets, sidewalks, and other outdoor areas. Lepro Parking lot lights are durable and weather-resistant lights. It is also called a street light. The most popular types of lights used in parking lot applications are High-intensity discharge and metal halide lamps.

Here are some examples of commercial parking lot lights:

• LED Shoebox Lights

• LED Architectural Area Parking Lot Lights

• LED Cobra Head Lights

• Commercial LED Parking Lot Lights and Poles

Specialty

Following are the main and widely characters of Lepro LED Parking lot lights;

Length(ft)

Lepro Parking lot lights fixtures are available according to different lengths of light poles.

Wattage

Also available with different wattage like 100-149, 150-199, 200-299,300+, and so on

Light color

There is no restriction on the colors of Parking lot lights. It is available in many colors according to the choice of the buyer. Parking lot lights colors are Cool White, Neutral White, Warm/Neutral/Daylight White, etc

Brightness (LM)

Parking lot lights fixtures vary in brightness according to needs like 10000-14999, 15000-19999, 20000+ so on. Two Lepro Parking lot lighting heads of 20K lumens each at about 15-20 feet high on each pole. On average it can Space the pole about 20 feet apart.

TOP 5 PARKING LOT LIGHTS

1. 100W LED Parking Lot Light, Dusk to Dawn LED Shoebox Light for Streets

2. 200W LED Parking Lot Light, Shoebox Light, 500W Metal Halide Equivalent, White 5000K

3. 300W LED Parking Lot Light, Dusk to Dawn LED Shoebox Light for Streets, Parking Lots, Driveways, etc., 1000W Metal Halide Equivalent, 39000 Lumens

4. 100W LED Parking Lot Light, Dusk to Dawn LED Shoebox Light for Streets, Parking Lots, Driveways

5. 150W LED Parking Lot Light, Dusk to Dawn Shoebox Light for Streets, Parking Lots, Driveways, etc., 400W Metal Halide Equivalent, White 5000K

6. 300W Dimmable LED Parking Lot Light, Shoebox Light for Parking Lots, Sidewalks and Stadiums, 1000W Metal Halide Equivalent

Objectives

• Enhance User Safety

• Facilitate User Orientation

• Suggested Luminaires

• Maintenance Cost Reduction

• Energy Savings

• Lighting Performance

• Energy Costs

6 Tips for Installing LED Parking Lot Lights

1. Find the Right Fixtures

2. Assess the Parking Lot As-Is

3. Use Transition Lights

4. Eradicate Dark Corners

5. Set a Budget

6. Consider the Signage

Installation

1. Plan the placement of the light poles in the desirable area

2. Install underground wires

3. Build foundations for the light pole installation

4. Mount the light poles on their foundations

Uses