Instagram Reels: How To Use Them To Increase Your Engagement And Reach

Instagram reels — these bite-sized, flashy videos are your chance to strut your stuff, flaunt your unique style, and showcase your brand like your personal mini TV channel.

From fashion gurus to fitness freaks and food enthusiasts to jokesters, anyone can use reels to create content and connect with their followers. With a plethora of filters, music tracks, and text options, the possibilities are endless.

And the best part? Instagram reels have its own section on the explore page, allowing you to be discovered by even more people and expanding your reach to infinity and beyond.

In this article, we’ll dive into the benefits of reels, the best practices for creating captivating content, and even how to buy views for Instagram.

So, get your phone, fire up the IG app, and let’s get rolling!

Instagram Reels Explained

Instagram reels [NOFOLLOW LINK] are full-screen vertical videos that are the most excellent way to show off your creativity and personality in a fun and engaging way. With IG reels, you can make up to ninety seconds long or upload pre-shot videos up to fifteen minutes long. You can take advantage of fantastic editing tools and a vast audio library:

From trending songs to viral snippets, reels offers a wide range of audio options that will have your viewers tapping their feet and swaying to the rhythm of your content.

Plus, you can add numerous video clips, captions, filters, interactive backgrounds, and stickers to take your reels to another level.

But here’s what’s really important: as of now, reels are favored by the Instagram algorithm, making them more likely to be suggested to users who don’t even follow you yet. That means more views, more likes & comments, and more engagement.

And with a dedicated reels section in the Instagram app, users can quickly and easily find trending reels and get encouraged by the creativity of other users. The reel camera and editor have features that let you take your reel videos to the next level.

Here are just a few highlights:

Create Magic With Editing Tools. With augmented reality effects, transitions, and speed adjustments, your videos will look pro-made.

With augmented reality effects, transitions, and speed adjustments, your videos will look pro-made. Soundtrack Your Videos With Audio Attribution. Add audio from other user uploads to your videos while crediting the original account.

Add audio from other user uploads to your videos while crediting the original account. Stitchable Takes. Mix and match shorter takes into one video, or use a single long take for a seamless look.

Mix and match shorter takes into one video, or use a single long take for a seamless look. Double The Fun With Duets. Create side-by-side interactions with other reels by remixing them with your own content.

Create side-by-side interactions with other reels by remixing them with your own content. Instagram Shareability. Share your reels with friends only or publicly in the reels tab or explore page.

Benefits of IG Reels

With the ability to create engaging content in just 15 seconds or up to 90 seconds, reels allow you to be creative and share your message with your audience.

But wait, there’s more. Here are some of the significant benefits of Instagram reels:

Better Visibility And Shareability

Reels provide another way to reach your target audience beyond your usual live videos, stories, and posts. Unlike Stories that disappear after 24 hours, reels can be viewed and shared for longer, giving you more exposure.

Better Discoverability

Reel videos appear in the explore tab, exposing them to a broader audience beyond your followers. You can reach an endless audience with videos on pages dedicated to songs, hashtags, or effects added to the video.

Higher Engagement

Reels can help you get more engagement on your Instagram profile. Reels have a higher engagement rate compared to regular posts, which means more likes, comments, and shares.

Opportunity to Go Viral

Instagram reels can potentially go viral and reach a much wider audience than your current followers. If your reels are engaging, entertaining, or educational, they can be shared by users outside your existing audience, leading to increased followers and engagement.

Improved Brand Awareness

Using Instagram reels to showcase your brand, products, or services can improve brand awareness and attract new customers. It provides a fun and creative way to showcase your brand’s personality and unique selling points, giving your audience a reason to follow and engage with your brand.

Ease of Creativity

Instagram reels make it simple to produce attention-grabbing videos that effectively showcase your brand and values. Brands can stand out on the platform by experimenting with different effects, music, and themes using only a phone and some editing tools.

Instagram Reels Best Practices: 6 Tips That Works

Well, who doesn’t love a good quickie, right? That’s why reels are the perfect way to entertain and inform your followers with bite-sized content. And guess what? It’s not just for content creators; brands can also take advantage of the hype.

If you want your reels to stand out and make an impact, here are some best practices to give your reels that extra hook. And trust us; your followers will love it.

1. Trend It Like It’s Hot

Trends on reel come and go faster than a squirrel on a trampoline, but they’re a fantastic way to engage with your audience and keep up with what’s poppin’ in the Instagram world. If you’re a brand trying to stay relevant, hopping on trends can be a game-changer.

So, how do you find out what’s trending?

Keep an ear out for any songs or audio clips everyone talks about

Check out the latest reel trend report to see what’s hot off the press

Hang out on Instagram and see what other creators are up to

Peeking on the reels tab and explore tab

2. Tell A Story, Make It Snappy

Storytelling is key in social media marketing, including reels. Each reel should tell a complete story from beginning to end. Whether it’s educational, funny, or behind-the-scenes content, have a clear idea of what you’re trying to convey before you start shooting.

So, before you hit that record button, take a moment to think about your story. The more clarity you have, the better your reel will be.

3. Go With Vertical Videos

We know you love your horizontal videos, but when it comes to reels, you have to go vertical. The reels algorithm favors vertical videos, and we all want to please the algorithm, right?

If you go horizontal, Instagram will add black padding to the top and bottom of your video. And let’s be honest, no one wants to see black bars messing up their beautiful video. So, ensure your aspect ratio is 9:16, and your video is sized at 1080 x 1920 pixels.

Oh, and one more thing. Quality is key, so refrain from uploading blurry, low-quality videos.

4. Make Original Content For The Platform

Each platform has its unique vibe, and if you want to be a hit on Instagram reels, you need to create content native to the platform.

That means no more posting TikToks with watermarks or repurposing content from other platforms. Your audience wants fresh, original content that speaks to them on a reel level.

So, let those creative juices flow, and ensure your reels are funny, entertaining, and downright fascinating. Give your followers something to look forward to and keep them engaged with your brand.

Within the Instagram app, you’ll find a whole arsenal of tools to help you create unique reels. The possibilities are endless, from trimming and deleting video clips to adding fun stickers and filters. And if you’re feeling fancy, you can even use a video editor to take your reels to the next level.

In the world of Instagram, getting those sweet engagement numbers can be a game-changer. Creating unique IG reels takes time and effort, but getting noticed on Instagram can be challenging.

6. Keep an Eye on Your Competitors

Keeping an eye on your competitors is as important as staying on top of the latest trends. Sometimes what’s hot on the platform might be outside your niche.

But don’t fret. Your savvy competitors can give you a sneak peek of the trends you should follow or watch out for.

Wrapping Up

Instagram reels have become a potent marketing tool for brands and content creators looking to expand their Instagram following. You can get the most out of reels and make content that really connects with your audience by adhering to our tips.

Feel free to experiment with your reels, which can lead to incredible results for your brand or personal account. So go ahead and start creating those killer reels, and watch your engagement skyrocket in no time.

Remember that success depends on thinking outside the box, being yourself, staying creative, staying authentic, and, most importantly, having fun.