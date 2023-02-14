Insurancey Review: Free Car Insurance Quotes & Comparison

Auto insurance premiums can be very expensive, which is why it is often recommended that you take the time to reevaluate your insurance policy every year to ensure that you are getting the best deal possible. After all, each car insurance premium that you pay will usually be determined by the provider’s own premium and underwriting calculations.

Plus, these quotes can also fluctuate a lot depending on the trends that are happening in the broader market. With so many variables at play, it is crucial that you compare car insurance quotes from at least 4 or 5 different companies to secure yourself the best deal possible.

This is especially important for those who may lack a clean driving record, as auto insurance quotes for such drivers are usually higher on average.

In this respect, Insurancey is a free online service that is able to analyze quotes for car insurance across zip codes from every major auto insurance provider, which enables you to snag yourself the lowest prices. So, we decided to dive deeper into the company and show you what it is that makes them such a valuable resource to rely on today.

What Is Insurancey?

Insurancey is an online insurance quote-comparison service that helps car owners find and compare auto insurance quotes from dozens of established regional and national insurance providers based in the US.

The company’s main goal is to effectively put its users in the driver’s seat when it comes to picking the ideal provider as well as the most suitable insurance coverage package. The end result is that their users are often able to save themselves a lot of time and money in the process.

When it comes to its platform, the company does well to ensure that the search process is time efficient, as you can fill out the online form and start the comparison process in just a few minutes. The entire process is also handled online, so users can find the information they need from home without having to deal with any excess paperwork.

The service is completely free to use by the public and Insurancey also did well to ensure that their site is not only easy to navigate but also highly secure, as any information you share is protected by high-end data encryption software.

Also, unlike most other comparison sites, Insurancey’s platform does not use a lead-generation model. This means that you don’t have to worry about dealing with a bunch of spam after submitting your contact information.

Plus, the site can also be very accommodating to new car owners with little knowledge of the auto industry. For example, California drivers can head over to Insurancey to get advice, tips and answers to any lingering questions they may have.

Why Should You Use Insurancey to Compare Car Insurance Quotes?

While there are a number of online comparison sites out there that can do a similar job, there are a few unique aspects that give Insurancey an edge over the rest of the pack. These include;

1. Facilitates huge cost-savings

With so many car insurers to choose from in the current market, it can often be tricky to navigate your way to a plan that offers the lowest premium rate with the widest coverage.

Insurancey is in the best position to help you save yourself a ton of money by providing you with the tools you need to conduct an instant online comparison of all the auto insurance providers and their offerings. The service is also free-to-use, so you don’t need to make any kind of financial commitment, either.

2. Speedy comparison services

Getting auto insurance quotes from Insurancey is fairly simple and straightforward, as the company designed its platform to generate speedy results on all searches. In most cases, you can expect to receive the information you seek within minutes.

And since the rates come directly from the insurance providers themselves, this ensures that the information being provided is also accurate and reliable. Plus, the fact that you are able to get multiple quotes at once also means that you don’t have to waste time reviewing auto insurance quotes individually.

3. Hassle-free online experience

Insurancey guarantees its users a hassle-free experience from start to finish that allows them to instantly compare real and accurate auto insurance quotes online without any need to visit a physical branch. The site also streamlines the entire process, eliminating the need for excess paperwork.

Customers only need to fill out an online form and submit a few basic pieces of information to view quotes from multiple insurers on a single page. And since the site is mobile-optimized, this means that you can conduct a comparison on your smartphone or tablet at any time and anywhere.

4. Instant auto insurance quotes

All you need to get started with Insurancey is to fill out an online form, and you will instantly be matched with a list of auto insurance providers that provide coverage within your given area.

The entire online process does not take any longer than a few minutes, as long as you can quickly rattle off a few general specifics about yourself and your vehicle. At this point, you are presented with multiple quotes at once that you can compare to secure yourself the best coverage and premium possible.

5. Extensive network of insurance providers

Insurancey casts a very wide net for car insurance quotes, with the company partnering with dozens of licensed and well-established providers in the country. The platform is also independent and unbiased, which means that you don’t need to worry about them holding any specific allegiances to any one partner they work with.

Plus, Insurancey only partners with reputable insurers that adhere to the same level of professionalism that they do. This makes it easy to find the most suitable provider that can offer you the coverage and premiums that best fit your budget and requirements.

6. Zero risk of spam

Unlike some other comparison sites, Insurancey is not a lead-generation site for insurance providers, which measn that they will not collect data for promotional purposes. They also don’t sell the collected information that is processed through their platform. After all, the company makes its money by successfully connecting car owners with insurance providers.

You don’t have to worry about your personal information being misused, with privacy and transparency being a key part of Insurancey’s comparison services. As such, you can feel free to explore your options without any risk of spammers bombarding you with calls, texts, or emails.

How to Use Insurancey to Compare Car Insurance Quotes?

Insurancey’s online platform offers users a fairly simple and straightforward way to find and compare insurance rates from multiple insurance providers within minutes. All you need to get started is to follow the steps below:

Step 1: Fill In The Relevant Details

You start by heading to insurancey.io and entering your location, personal, car, and driver details into an online form, which the platform uses to field quotes from the insurers in its network.

This means filling in your name, birth date, and other relevant information, such as your car’s make and model, as well as your driving record, past insurance claims, etc. You will also need to share your contact information, such as your email, phone number, and address.

Step 2: Review Insurance Quotes

Once you are done filling out the online form, you will instantly be matched with a list of auto insurers that provide coverage in your area. You should keep in mind that the quotes you receive will be primarily based on the match and suitability of the information you enter into the system.

With these quotes in hand, you will be able to review and compare insurers and coverage details to secure yourself the best overall policy.

Step 3: Finalize Your Insurance Application

It is important to remember that any policy that fails to provide adequate coverage, no matter how cheap, is not worth considering. So, take your time to narrow down a car insurance provider that can provide you with a policy that perfectly meets your needs.

Once you select the coverage that you are confident you want to take on, you will be instantly redirected to the insurer’s site, where you can complete the application process.

What Should I Think About Before Getting Auto Insurance Quotes?

Before you obtain an insurance quote, it is important that you take the time to think about what type of car insurance coverage fits your needs, as well as any additional coverage that you may want to include. This means evaluating your driving habits, the use of your vehicle, your current driving environment, as well as the distances that you often travel.

Ideally, you want to find an insurer that is able to provide you with comprehensive coverage at an affordable price. However, if you must choose, it is usually best to focus on coverage rather than premiums. After all, a large insurance company may charge more, but the services it offers could be significantly more beneficial.

Customers should also check the insurer’s claim settlement ratio. This is essentially the percentage of insurance claims that the company has actually settled compared to the total number of claims they have received. You should look out for an auto insurer that presents the best CSR and offers an easy claims process.

What Kinds of Coverage Are Available in an Auto Insurance Package?

When it comes to auto insurance coverage, there are multiple options to consider, each with its own features and benefits that should be carefully considered. Some of the most common car insurance packages in the US include;

#1. Liability Coverage

Most states legally require car owners to purchase liability coverage, which usually has two components: bodily injury liability and property damage liability. The former helps to pay for costs that are a result of someone else’s injuries if you end up causing an accident. The latter covers damage that you may end up causing to someone’s property while driving.

#2. Comprehensive Coverage

This is meant to help cover damage that happens to your car due to a covered peril, such as theft, hail, fire, or vandalism. The coverage will usually help to repair or replace your car up to its actual cash value. It is usually optional, but it is good to have it since it ensures that any physical damage to your car that is not tied to collision is covered.

#3. Collision Coverage

If you find yourself in an accident with another car or you end up hitting something like a fence or wall, collision coverage can cover the repairs or even replaces your vehicle at its actual cash value. This is another type of optional coverage, but it is always a good idea to include it in your policy. After all, you may be a skilled driver, but there is always a chance that you could end up in an accident or collision.

#4. Uninsured & Underinsured Motorist Coverage

If you are hit by a driver who has no insurance, this coverage will help pay for your medical bills or even any repairs to your car. If the driver happens to be someone who is underinsured, i.e., their liability doesn’t offer enough to cover your bills, then this coverage also comes into play. It is optional in some states but required in others.

#5. Medical Payments Coverage

This coverage helps to pay for any medical costs of any injuries that you, your passengers or relatives driving the vehicle experienced, as a result of an accident. These costs typically include surgery, hospital visits, medical scans, etc. Some states require you to have this type of coverage, while others consider it optional.

#6. Personal Injury Protection

Personal injury protection is similar to medical payment coverage in that it covers any medical expenses you may have incurred after an accident. The difference is that it can also cover other expenses that resulted after the accident, such as lost income or childcare expenses. It is not available in every state and tends to be optional in most of the states that it’s available in.

What Factors Might Influence My Auto Insurance Rate?

Car insurance providers tend to use their own unique and complex algorithms to determine how much they will charge in insurance premiums. Some of the main aspects that insurers will typically consider include;

Driving record and history:

The more accidents and collisions you’ve been involved in or the higher number of tickets you’ve been handed, the more your insurer is likely to charge you higher premium rates. However, those with a clean driving record are seen as less of a risk and are able to secure lower insurance premiums.

Car’s Value:

The more valuable your vehicle is, the more money you will end up paying in auto insurance premiums. After all, if an expensive car is wrecked, this means that the cost of repairing or replacing it will be higher, so the insurer is naturally compelled to charge higher rates.

Location:

Where you live can influence how much you end up being charged for auto insurance, with each state having its own premium rates due to various regulations. For example, insurance rates in Florida are usually high because their highways typically have higher speed limits.

Age:

How old you are can often end up impacting the amount of coverage you receive as well as the premiums you are offered. This is because the younger you are, the less driving experience you have, which means that there is a higher chance of payouts due to a higher risk of potential collisions and accidents.