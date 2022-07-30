Internet Basics: How to Set Up a Wi-Fi Network

Wi-Fi is now built into nearly all-current gadgets, including desktop computers. It’s as simple as connecting to the router’s 5 GHz or 2.4 GHz frequencies. You’ll still need a wired network from time to time, such as testing your data speeds or improving your video stream’s quality. We’ll walk you through the process of tethering your desktop to a router in two simple steps. In addition, we’ll discuss when a cable is preferable.

The Router That Is Not Working with The Computer

Wired or wireless connections can be made between two computers, depending on the model of the router. For example, most laptops have Wi-Fi. However, the MacBook Air shouldn’t have an Ethernet cable for wired access. Then a USB adaptor is required. Ethernet ports are standard on all desktops, though gaming and workstation models may feature two.

Thanks to Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi is now more ubiquitous on desktop computers than it was just a few years ago. Most people already have all the connectors they need to connect their computer for the first time to a router through Ethernet. In most cases, manufacturers provide at least one cable with the router, but it’s always a good idea to double you have all of the cables indicated on the components list. If your router didn’t come with an Ethernet cable, we’ve compiled a list of the finest options.

Connect The Modem to Your Router

Most likely, you’ve already finished this step. Nevertheless, if you’re setting up a new router for the first time, you’ll require this connection first.

If You Have a Separate Modem, You’ll Need a Router

Who can use an Ethernet cable to connect your modem to your router? A dedicated “Internet” or “WAN” (wide area network) port on most routers is used to connect directly to the modem. It is distinguished from the rest of the network’s ports by its distinctive hue.

For Those Who Have a Wifi Gateway

Secure the wireless gateway to your home’s internet connection by following these steps: It all depends on what kind of internet you have. Using a coaxial cable for cable Internet is easier than using an adapter to hook your modem into an ordinary phone jack for DSL Internet. Below, you’ll find more details regarding the various types of cables.

Network

All of these devices are connected to a local network using Ethernet connections. Both ends include a broader phone jack-style connector. Unlike a telephone cable, this cable has four insulated copper wires twisted together. RJ45 cables are a type of Ethernet cable. Regulated jack is the word used to describe an interface that connects devices to the network. “RJ” is short for “Regulated Jack.” To put it simply, it was the 45th FCC-registered interface of this type (FCC). The 8P8C connection is used for Ethernet cables.

Line

A landline phone is connected to a telephone network via a cable. Phone jacks are still widespread in most homes in the United States, but you’re unlikely to utilize them if you have dial-up Access or DSL. Who can twist copper wire wrapped in plastic into up to 12 pairs of telephone wires? They employ the RJ11 connector, which has six pins, in their systems.

A telephone cable connection is much smaller than an Ethernet-based connector, so keep that in mind while using either one. Make sure to use the correct cable before plugging it into the jack.

Coaxial

When it comes to networking cables, few appear unique as coaxial wire (also known as coax cable). With a single sharp pin in the middle, they have a circular connector instead of boxy end Cable modems, and some TV antennae and set-top boxes use coaxial connections to connect to the Internet.

In addition, the coax cable has a screw-on connector, so be sure to screw it on firmly once you hook it into your modem. Cables made of coaxial materials include three main components: copper conductors, metal shields, and black plastic jackets.

How to Use Ethernet to Gain Quicker Connections

You don’t need any more cards once you’ve set up your home Wi-Fi network. However, physical connections may be preferable under certain circumstances. Here’s how you can tell if that’s something you should be doing.

Maximizing Internet Speeds of a Gigabit

Compared to DSL or satellite Internet, a switch to gigabit Internet will significantly boost speed. However, if your router cannot transmit a gigabit Wi-Fi signal, your efforts will be for naught. You should get a gigabit router if you have already paid for gigabit Internet. Even if you’re not ready to make the switch yet, make sure you connect to your present router until you’ve weighed all of your options and saved up enough money.

Even if your Wi-Fi can’t handle it, you can use Ethernet cables (CAT5e and above). It’s possible to get multigigabit speeds with CAT6a, CAT7, and even CAT8 connections if you can find an Internet service provider (ISP). Even if your router’s Ethernet ports only allow 100 Mbps, the cable you use will not affect your connection.

Ethernet Is a Must-Have

It may feel like a throwback to the 1990s to link your devices to the internet, but it’s still ubiquitous in many households and workplaces. After all, an Ethernet port to your modem is the first step in setting up your home network. In other cases, including gaming and media streaming, an Ethernet connection may be preferable even if your mobile connection is working properly.