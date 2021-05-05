Introducing the EP500 Pro, Bluetti’s Most Powerful Mobile Solar Battery Yet

Bluetti’s flagship EP500 and EP500 Pro models recently raised a storm in Kickstarter, garnering a record $1M USD in its first hour at launch, then climbing to $3 million just 3 weeks in.

We all know the superb specifications of the EP500, but how about its PRO version? Today, greater details regarding the world’s most powerful mobile solar battery is revealed.

The EP500 Pro: Your Go-To, All in One Power Source for Off-Grid Energy

Bluetti’s flagship battery station features a mind-blowing NEMA L14-30 30A receptacle that can churn out an impressive 3,000 watts of continuous 120V power. This means that the power station can effectively replace your on-grid energy for just about any appliance or device you have.

However, Bluetti didn’t stop there. For your gadget’s power requirements, the US-Chinese startup has included not just one, but two 100W USB-C ports with PD 3.0 technology for charging your iPhone, Android smartphones, tablets, laptops and more.

Investors still get the same portable and sleek form factor the EP500 series is known for, with wheels that allow any family member to move the battery system to where it’s needed. Solar power input has been raised from 1,200w to 2,400 for the PRO version.

Accessories Make the EP500/Pro Even Better

To really maximize the potential of Bluetti’s flagship power stations the company has added three new accessories that are fully compatible with the EP500 and the EP500 Pro.

Keep the Lights on with the Bluetti Home Integration Kit

With the sub panel the EP500 becomes more than just a manual backup energy solution- it allows you to integrate the battery to your home circuit, which automatically kicks in whenever the on-grid power goes out.

EP500 and Pro owners will love the 20 millisecond response time as it won’t cause an interruption to their space heater, water heater and lights, among others.

Achieve Twice the Power Potential with the Fusion Box Pro

The EP500 Pro is already a beast in its own right, but with the help of the Fusion Box Pro its full potential is unleashed.

Using split-phase technology the Fusion Box Pro effectively doubles the EP500 Pro’s capacity, voltage and power which means you get a max output power of 6,000 watts via two 30A outlets.

Everything is handled safely by the heavy duty 30A/20A outlet receptacles and the NEMA TT-30. Owners can bring almost any device or appliance they want the next time they go on their RVs or camp with the Fusion Box Pro.

Connect Your Existing Solar Setup with the PV Voltage Step-Down Modular

Homeowners with existing solar panel setups won’t have to spend more money when they want to integrate their EP500/Pro to the grid. The PV voltage step-down modular takes care of the voltage requirements for both the EP500 and the Pro model.

Bluetti’s EP500 Pro and EP500 Kickstarter Still Ongoing- Get It While You Can

Those who are interested in the innovative mobile solar battery station will want to act immediately, as the price of a product is usually the lowest during the crowdfunding phase.

The flagship EP500/Pro is ultimately a useful power solution that can fit into any home or RV. Its massive power capability and portability allow you to enjoy life’s modern conveniences even when you’re in the great outdoors.

