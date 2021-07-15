InVideo Review: The Best Video Creation Tool

Video-making has become a basic demand these days. Whether you are an Instagram influencer or a new entrepreneur, videos are the best thing that can expand your reach. However, many of you may find it difficult to create high-quality videos. InVideo is among a variety of video editing software that can help you. Check out this review to know the best features and how InVideo can give value to its users.

The Ultimate Video Editing Software

We call it “ultimate” because InVideo offers a variety of powerful features in one package. You can create a variety of high-quality, engaging content even if you have zero experience in video-making. You can use a bunch of templates, music, video clips, and sound effects. You can convert your text-based content into videos. The fun part is that it can actually create amazing videos in less than 10 minutes.

As an online platform, it is freely available on web browsers to all kinds of devices. You can use InVideo on your smartphone or your laptop. Whether you are using Windows or Mac, you will have a smooth experience with InVideo. Open it on Google Chrome for the most optimized experience. The amazing UI (User Interface) is user-friendly and allows you to make the best use of the video-making platform. Let’s discuss some of its best features to understand more about this tool.

Features of InVideo

More than 2,000 pre-made templates

Import your own videos and images to edit

Can also create videos from absolute scratch

Text and visual enhancement

Special effects including speed merge and theme-based visual effects

Text to video conversion

Voice-over support

An Intelligent Video Assistant (IVA) to recommend corrections

Amazing live support for 24 hours

What kind of videos can you make?

InVideo is an online video editor that supports every kind of video that you may have to create. An amazing variety of formats is available according to your exact needs. All social media platforms are supported, you can make-

Stories for Facebook and Instagram

Youtube videos, including intros and outros

Ads for Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube

Posts for newsfeed

Snapchat stories

Twitter timeline

The templates for these platforms are readily available on the homepage of InVideo. You just have to make your choice and add your stuff. The search bar gives you the exact options that are related to any keyword that you type.

You will find templates for multiple categories with diverse topics, namely-

Ads

Products

Presentations

Brands

Offers

Invitations

Video testimonials

Listicles

Snackable videos

Bite-size ads

COVID-19 pandemic

With InVideo, you don’t need to worry about what your content is or who is your target audience. You will get tons of ideas on their homepage flowing with creativity. It is customized very specifically to help you with any template and subject that you want. If none of these suits your requirements, you can obviously start from the blank template, and the AI will guide you through adding more features.

These templates can be a huge time-saver because the rest of the task fits easily into the template that you choose. And you don’t need to worry that your content won’t be original. A pre-made template simply makes your content easier to process. The rest of the elements like music, fonts, images, and voice-overs form the real core of the video. InVideo is made to be a video editor that helps you enhance your content in the best possible way.

Pricing of InVideo

The most amazing thing about this platform is that it has an absolutely free plan with no trials or test-run. You can just use this free plan that offers a bunch of features, including thousands of templates, an excellent media library, and text-to-speech conversion. This can be a great start for those who don’t need long videos for social media and are just practising their video-making skills.

However, there is an amazing Business plan that can be perfect for small businesses and social media influencers who need premium content with their own branding. And finally, InVideo has an Unlimited plan for $30 per month, and as the name suggests, there is absolutely no limitation to your usage of media or exports.

Both the paid plans come with a 7-day trial, and with this low pricing and amazing features, you are bound to be impressed. One can say that this video-editing platform is highly specified for anyone and everyone. The only sad thing is that it doesn’t have an app yet. But who knows, it may be on the way.

A Short Tutorial for your First Video

If you are already convinced of the power of InVideo with this review, here’s a small tutorial to help you begin making your first video.

Type InVideo in your search engine. You will get the InVideo website among the top results. Head on to the website. The first step is to choose a template and the dimensions. Type your requirements in the search bar, and you will get the top templates among which you can make your choice. Once you enter the video editor, you will get to see a range of elements that you can add to the pre-made template. You can edit the fonts, the colours, the images and add new music to the background. You can also explore more templates from the sidebar. If you are completely new, you will have fun trying the new elements and creating new videos. You can download your video by going to the top bar and clicking on the “Download & Share” button.

Conclusion

All in all, we can conclude that InVideo is a powerful video-creation tool that can give adequate features to both beginners and experts. As a creative tool, it gives you a lot of power to use your own ideas but also equips you with necessary improvisations. There are a variety of plans for all types of creators. InVideo is as versatile and user-friendly. Give it a shot and let us know your own views on it.