iOS 14: 10 Most Useful Widgets for Your iPhone

After waiting for years, Apple finally took a page from Android’s book and implemented resizable widgets and custom app icons on the iPhone home screen. Yes, you read that right. Starting with the iOS 14 update, you can place different app widgets right on the iPhone home screen pages.

Apple has set an example with the widgets for first-party apps. App developers have been quick to respond with their version of iOS 14 widgets. We are barely into the third week of the iOS 14 release and the App Store is already filled with hundreds of apps with neat and functional widget implementation.

Going through a long list of apps can be a tiring process. Thankfully, we have done the hard work for you and compiled a list of ten most useful iOS 14 widgets that deserves to be on your iPhone home screen.

1. ClimaCell Weather Assistant

Weather apps have been aggressive in adopting iOS 14 widgets. After all, the widgets make perfect sense for weather apps as you no longer have to open the app to look at weather details. Among all the weather apps, the ClimaCell stood out with its accurate forecasts, rain and snow alerts, air quality maps, and wind speeds.

The app lets you set Work and Home location and you can see Home location temperature, future prediction for snow/rain, AQI levels, as well as hourly data of weather details from the home screen widgets. The widget plays perfectly fine with the iOS dark theme.

ClimaCell is free to download and use. It whole-heartedly gets my recommendation for your iPhone.

Download ClimaCell

2. Pedometer++

Pedometer is a well-known step counter app for iPhone. Pedometer++ lets you easily keep track of your daily and weekly step counts, without any impact on your battery life. You can view your progress each day from either the iPhone app, iOS 14 widget, or Apple Watch app.

Speaking of widgets, you can count the number of floors you climbed, steps and distance you covered through the day, and a nice hourly graph with today’s date.

Download Pedometer++

3. TickTick

TickTick is the swiss knife army of productivity apps. TickTick offers task management, habit tracker, Calendar, timer, and much more. The software even gets better on the desktop with Kanban-style project management and notes add-on.

Speaking of widgets, you can glance at the remaining tasks for the day and even play with habit widgets and make sure that you are following the routine as expected. TickTick is a truly cross-platform service and available on all major OS.

Download TickTick

4. MusicHarbor

Music lovers, this one’s for you. Using MusicHarbor, you can follow your favorite artists closely, and be the first to know about new music releases, music videos, concerts and news.

Users can see all the albums from the artists you follow on a chronologically ordered timeline. You can also filter by types such as album, single, EP, and remix. Using iOS 14 widgets, you can take a look at the latest and upcoming albums right from the home screen.

Download MusicHarbor

5. Tangerine

Tangerine is my go-to self-care app on the iPhone. It helps me track mood, goals, and journal in a single app. Using Tangerine, you can improve your overall well being and be happier through better self-esteem and less stress.

My favorite part is mood tracking and journaling. You can track every moment and emotion of your life and realize what activities in your life make you happy or sad. Speaking of widgets, you can add various size widgets containing habit information on the home screen.

Download Tangerine

6. Fantastical

Fantastical is the best third-party calendar app on the App Store. And true to its title, it offers the fastest way to add events and tasks. The iOS 14 widgets take it to the next level. You can take a look at upcoming tasks, current date, day, and monthly view of the calendar.

There is a dedicated Event List and Up Next widget as well.

Download Fantastical

7. Habitminder

Habitminder is another self-care app designed to keep your new year’s resolution in check. Whether it’s practicing yoga, running, swimming, or calling parents, HabitMinder helps you build good habits.

With a collection of over five Home screen widgets, you should have a much better time tracking how well you are following your promises.

Download Habitminder

8. IMDB

I know 2020 isn’t the best time to keep track of new movies and TV series. Using IMDB widgets, you can track when the new trailer of Fast and Furious is coming out or how much collection Tenet is making at the box office during the COVID-19 era.

One can also keep track of popular titles from IMDB. I like the varieties of widgets IMDB is offering to users.

Download IMDB

9. Color Widgets

Color Widgets is all about making customizable widgets with different colors, fonts, and styles. Color Widgets come filled with an assortment of colorful widget templates.

Almost all widget templates include a nifty battery indicator as well as the time and date, except for those in the Calendars and Analog Clock categories. Some of the fancier widgets also require you to upgrade to the PRO version, which costs $3.99.

Everything about Color Widgets reeks of simplicity and minimum effort from users to create a nice-looking custom home screen widget.

Download Color Widgets

10. TunnerBear

TunnelBear is my go-to recommendation for anyone looking for a secure VPN service on the iPhone. TunnelBear app protects your online privacy, lets you access your favorite websites & apps, and secures your connection on public WiFi hotspots.

Using TunnerBear widgets, you can take a look at the connected location and live connection status.

Download TunnelBear

Give a Makeover to Your iPhone Home Screen

Go through the apps list above and use app widgets to customize your iPhone like a pro. You can also opt for Smart Stack widgets that combine all widgets in one place and saves you precious space on the home screen.