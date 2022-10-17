IoT Temperature Sensors and Location Trackers for Cargo

Manage the Supply Chain Better with IOT Temperature Sensors and Location Trackers

While many people see the Internet of Things as an up-and-coming option for IT companies, home appliances, and entertainment gadgets, this new smarter technology also benefits other industries. It allows for data collection, systems integration, and improved processes for both tasks in the office or other workplace and in the field. These types of devices have become essential to modern supply chain management, inventory tracking, and asset protection. Two of the most beneficial device options include IoT temperature sensors and IoT location trackers that use GPS.

IoT temperature sensors and location trackers offer simple yet essential information that benefits your entire supply chain and logistics efforts. Any company that relies on ocean, air, or over-the-road freight options needs this type of data to support efforts for improved efficiency, speed, and savings.

General Benefits of IoT Tracking Devices Include:

Improves efficiency at every stage of the supply chain process

Increases productivity while minimizing waste

Saves companies money overall

Helps with predictive decision-making

Boosts customer satisfaction through transparent communication

All IoT Devices Need a Powerful Platform

No matter what type of IoT location and temperature sensor tracking devices you use for your supply chain needs, you also need a way to collect, organize, and manage the data effectively. Many of the device options produced by EELink match up to the powerful and intuitive Begin platform. It is easy to understand and use dashboard offers comprehensive management of all collected data as it comes in.

Of course, other options exist when it comes to handling access to the data collected by the sensors and trackers or transmitted through the global positioning system. Some firms choose to develop in-house systems specific to their needs as well. Enjoy up to 40 device connectivity with BLE hose connection, access to CSV data files through local USB ports, or real-time integrated monitoring that uses radio and Wi-Fi signals for tracking various types of transport. A wide variety of different tracking devices exist specifically created for a company’s unique needs and interests. It is also possible to get customized solutions direct from the manufacturer here. Everything is designed for maximum connectivity and fast and efficient data collection and transmission so that you can use it effectively to improve your supply chain, security, and success.

Track Cargo in Real Time

As the world increasingly turns to just-in-time inventory management and logistics, the need for real-time tracking of cargo has never been greater. By outfitting containers and trailers with IoT location trackers, businesses can know precisely where their assets are at all times, improving security and efficiency while reducing costs.

This benefit extends to all different types of supply chains used in the world today. In most cases, things like GPS location focused on long routes associated with international shipments in the import/export sector. Ocean freight and airline freight frequently get tracked in this way. However, no products or materials are delivered to the destination using ships or planes alone. Cargo containers and upon trains and tractor-trailers to reach the final warehouse or logistic centers. From there, the shipments get broken down and sent off into the last-mile delivery vehicles.

Things can go wrong at every stage of the supply chain. This is what makes IoT location trackers that deliver real-time geo-data to the company so important. The moment you lose track of where your products are, is the moment that you no longer have control over the ultimate satisfaction of the buyer. For businesses that rely on just-in-time inventory management and logistics, connected GPS tracking devices are a critical tool for ensuring security, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

Protect Shipments With Up-to-date Information

Preventing loss and theft has always been a top priority for shippers. But in today’s high-tech world, there is another concern: delays caused by outdated location information. Up-to-date GPS data is essential for preventing interruptions in shipments. Without it, shipments can be routed incorrectly, which will lead to costly delays. IoT location trackers also allows shippers to monitor their shipments in real time, so they can quickly identify and correct any problems that arise.

In addition to preventing delays, up-to-date GPS information can also help prevent loss and theft. By tracking shipments closely, shippers can ensure that their cargo arrives safely and on time. And if a shipment does go missing, GPS data can be used to track down the lost or stolen goods.

The Different Stages of Supply Chain Journey

Where do IoT location trackers operate best to protect goods in the supply chain? The answer to this question is both quite simple and all-encompassing: everywhere.

Material or Product Supplier –

Raw materials and things like fresh produce come directly from this stage of the supply chain process. This is the lowest level that would benefit from IoT data collection and tracking. Farms, commercial fisheries, mining companies, and similar suppliers can start using these types of devices to protect their interests as they ship cargo to processing plants and manufacturers.

Manufacturer –

Without this type of company in the overall supply chain, there would be no products to ship around the world to different consumer or business customers. Some raw materials like fruit or fish go through a minimal processing system. Bad ones are removed, they are cut up or washed and packaged. Of course, manufacturing also includes complex production of products as widely different as industrial equipment, toy robots, and fashion accessories. Most of the tracking done at this stage ensures efficiency and productivity in the factories themselves.

Storage Facility or Warehouse –

IoT location trackers come into play in a big way once products are moved to warehouses. This is the first stage of the physical journey to the end user. Keeping an eye on GPS location, temperature, humidity, and other metrics improves both efficiency and makes sure everything stays safe. This is especially true for products or processed materials that need cold storage.

Shipment or Logistics Firm –

A distributor works with shipment companies and logistics firms to prepare, repackage, and load cargo onto transportation vehicles. This includes multiple stages in most cases such as airplanes, cargo ships for cross-ocean voyages, trains, and trucks. IoT location trackers inserted into the containers or shipment pallets and cases provide essential information for everyone who relies on the safety and speed of the cargo.

Retail Establishment –

For many manufacturers and distributors, this is the end goal of the supply chain process. Companies sell their items to retail establishments like ecommerce brands, brick-and-mortar shops, and more. When you use IoT devices to track location, temperature, and other data points, the main goal is to make sure everything arrives at the retail buyer in top condition and on time. The ability to collect and share this up-to-date information with retailers gives you the opportunity for excellent customer service and communication.

The final stage of any supply chain is the final customer who buys the end product for personal use. Of course, this can be an individual person or a company. End users exist in B2C and B2B sectors. These are the entities that benefit from the speed, efficiency, and security of the entire supply chain from start to finish. Tracking devices and sensors that collect data along the way all provide numerous benefits at each stage. Ultimately, they make sure the product or materials get to the end user in great shape, on time, and with the most reasonable price point possible.

IoT Location Trackers Notification

GPS trackers use a combination of Bluetooth, BLE, and WiFi to send information to a computer or smartphone. By using these three technologies, GPS trackers are able to triangulate their position and send that information to the device they are paired with.

Bluetooth is a short-range wireless technology that is used to connect devices together. It has a range of about 30 feet and can be used to connect devices that are close together. BLE is a similar technology that has a shorter range but uses less power. This makes it ideal for connecting devices that need to send small amounts of data, like GPS trackers.

WiFi is a longer-range wireless technology that can be used to connect devices that are farther apart. GPS trackers may use WiFi to connect to the internet and send information back to the device they are paired with.

Different IoT devices used for tracking location and temperature have different connection types. Ultimately, it is up to the company to decide what will work best for them. Short range Bluetooth works well if you have a representative at the seaport, airport, or logistics center who can access data on a smartphone or work tablet. GPS data sending does not require that type of proximity, of course. With the Beacon dashboard used by EELink devices, all approved users have in-house and on-location access to the information needed to manage supply chain effectively.

The Benefits of BLE Connectivity

BLE connectivity is a technology that enables two devices to connect and share data. This low-energy form of Bluetooth allows for smaller, more power-efficient devices. Of course, you never have to plug one of these devices physically into a computer or other gadget to get the collected data from it. Wireless access makes everything much more efficient and quicker. BLE also uses less battery power, making it ideal for battery-operated gadgets like IoT temperature sensors and GPS trackers. In addition, BLE provides better security and faster data transfer speeds than its predecessors.

Save Money on Logistics

In today’s business world, companies are always looking for ways to save money. One area where companies can save money is on logistics. GPS tracking devices and temperature sensors can help businesses keep track of their shipments and optimize their supply chains. This increases efficiency and can even save fuel costs that are passed onto the manufacturers and import/export companies. You have the information you need to try multiple options for land, sea, and air freight and compare data results to minimize shipping times and risks. By using these tools, businesses can reduce the cost of shipping and improve their bottom line.

Keep an eye on precise location helps manage logistics and supply chain issues. However, using IoT temperature sensors is also changing the cold chain industry and helping companies in many industries and sectors save money. These small yet powerful sensors make it possible to track the temperature of goods throughout the supply chain from production to delivery. This data is then used to optimize the cold chain and reduce costs.

For example, if a shipment of food is being delivered from Canada to the United States, the data from the IoT temperature sensor can be used to determine the best route to take. The origination company can collect details about any problems that occurred along the way and costs associated with setbacks or delays. This information can then be used to plan future shipments and avoid costly issues.

IoT temperature sensors are also helping logistics companies save money by reducing waste. When perishable goods are spoiled, it not only costs the company money, but also results in lost revenue from customers. This is the biggest example of financial loss when it comes to transporting goods that require refrigeration or freezing. If the temperature goes too low or too high, an entire shipment is lost and all the money for acquisition, processing, packaging, and transportation along with it.

Data Improves Efficiency and Speed

Real-time tracking also offers significant benefits for the supply chain. By understanding where shipments are at every step of the journey, businesses can identify bottlenecks and optimize routes for maximum efficiency. And in the event of a lost or stolen shipment, GPS tracking can help businesses recover their goods quickly and minimize losses.

Protect Temperature Sensitive Shipments

As the number of internet-connected devices increases, so does the potential for using them to improve safety and efficiency in a variety of industries. The transportation of temperature-sensitive goods is one area where IoT sensors can be used to great effect, ensuring that items are kept at the proper temperature and arrive fresh and unharmed.

IoT temperature sensors can be used in a variety of ways to protect shipments, from monitoring the temperature inside containers to providing real-time alerts if conditions change. By using these high-tech devices to track and monitor shipments, companies can be sure that their products will arrive safely and on time.

In addition to protecting the product, IoT temperature sensors can also help reduce waste by alerting shippers when conditions are at risk for spoilage. By monitoring shipments throughout the entire journey, from origin to destination, companies can avoid costly delays and losses.

Risks Associated With the Cold Supply Chain

When it comes to food, the colder the better is not always the case. In fact, there are many risks associated with the cold supply chain that can result in spoilage and unsafe food. All of these lead to considerable financial loss for the origination company. Along with this, they face decreased reputation in the market if they fail to delivery high-quality products from produce to pharmaceuticals and beyond.

One of the biggest dangers of the cold supply chain is to refrigerated or frozen food. If frozen food is not stored properly, it can easily spoil. This is because chilling and freezing stops the growth of bacteria, but it does not kill them. When frozen food thaws, bacteria can start to grow again and cause spoilage. Of course, all foods deteriorate over time. No one wants to eat fruit or vegetables past the peak of ripeness. It is unsafe to refreeze a frozen entrée after it has thawed.

IoT temperature sensors for cold supply chain tracking manage more than food industry cargo, however. Other sectors that rely on careful degree management include medical, pharmaceutical, chemical, electronics, and more.

Another risk associated with the cold supply chain comes from the specific regulations and rules put out by international organizations. Due to the complex nature of the cold supply chain, there are many regulations that must be followed in order to ensure safety. If these are not followed, it could result in unsafe food being distributed. Even if the cargo gets thrown out instead of sold or used in the production of other products, your organization can face considerable fines or even legal trouble.

When it comes to protecting shipments in this global economy, IoT devices offer many solutions at an affordable price. The best options deliver highly accurate data delivered in real-time or exactly when the recipient needs it to make smart supply chain decisions. Manage your cold supply chain shipments more effectively with trusted IOT temperature sensors and IOT location trackers from EELink Tech. As an experienced, long-term manufacturer of these devices, we know what it takes to get you the data you need to protect your assets.