iPhone 11 Vs iPhone 12/mini: Is it Worth Upgrading

iPhones, irrespective of their sharp price range, are used widely across the world. With seemingly new updates the smartphone is a choice for many. Although they have their own set of disadvantages and shortcomings, its reputation as a technology easily accessible for the blind is remarkable.

With a plethora of benefits of iPhones over Android devices such as better technical support and easy iOS updates, it is understood why iPhones are preferred over Android phones. Besides, they are faster, have better integration between the hardware and software, and the family sharing program makes the iPhone an excellent choice.

When investing so much money on a smartphone, you have to be extremely careful to not drop it and save it from knocks. Even if cases are not durable, given the rising expense of smartphones and its fragile nature, a case can hold the iPhone up for everyday use.

However, some of us prefer the stand-alone look of the iPhone as the case takes away the look of the smartphone. There are few latest iPhone 11 cases for a brand new look that will give your phone a great finish along with protection.

Elaborated henceforth are few comparisons drawn between iPhone 11 and iPhone 12/mini that will help you find out about the qualities of each:

Capacity and Pricing

The iPhone 11 comes in price ranges varying with the storage capacity that the phone provides. It is available at $599 for 64GB. Whereas, the iPhone 11 with 128GB storage capacity is priced at $649 and 256GB for $749.

iPhone 12/mini happens to be $100 more expensive than iPhone 11 such that it costs $699 for 64GB, $749 for 128GB and $849 for 256GB.

Physical Dimensions

The 2019 launch iPhone 11 measures 5.94 inches (150.9mm) in length, 2.98 inches (75.7mm) in width, and 0.33 inches (8.3mm) in thickness. It weighs 194 grams (6.84 ounces). On the other hand, the latest iPhone 12/mini measures 5.18 inches (131.5mm) in length, 2.53 inches (64.2mm) in width, and 0.29 inches (7.4mm) in thickness. It is lighter than iPhone 11, weighing only 135 grams (5.22 ounces).

Displays

iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch screen with an LCD IPS display. The resolution displays of 1,334 by 750 and 1,792 by 828 of the iPhone 11 equates to a pixel density of 326 ppi. It offers a constant ratio of 1,400:1 which gives 625 nits of maximum brightness.

iPhone 12/mini, on the other hand, offers a 5.4-inch display with an OLED panel display. It also uses an edge-to-edge design that eradicates any dead space from the front, thereby reducing the overall footprint. It offers a constant ratio of 2,000,000:1 which gives higher brightness standards at 800 nits that can further be boosted to 1,200 nits for HDR content. iPhone 12/mini has a great resolution display of 2,340 by 1080, which equates to a pixel density of 476 ppi.

Both iPhone 11 and iPhone 12/mini is inclusive of support for P3 Wide Colour and True Tone.

Cameras

Both the phones have a similar dual 12 MP arrangement that is inclusive of ultra-wide and wide-angle cameras, offering features such as a 5x digital and 2x optical zoom out. Though there a slight sensor difference in the aperture for the phone’s wide-angle lens. The switch from f/1.8 to f/1.6 of the iPhone 12/mini to the iPhone 11 allows more light to enter the camera sensor, thus improving low-light photography.

The camera functions further include Portrait lighting and Portrait mode, True Tone flash, Smart HDR (though iPhone 12/mini offers an advanced Smart HDR3), and optical image stabilization.

Processing Performance

iPhone 11 uses the A13 Bionic chip, which was the fastest A-series processor Apple had designed. On the other hand, iPhone 12/mini uses the A14 Bionic SoC, whose four-core GPU has a 20% performance improvement. The 6-core CPU of A14 Bionic SoC offers a 20% performance boost for the CPU over the A13.

The Geekbench benchmarks revealed the iPhone 11 to be achieving 1,322 points for single-core tests and 3,013 for multi-core tests. iPhone 12/mini on the other hand achieves 1,583 and 4,198 points for the respective tests.

Connectivity and 5G

iPhone 11 has cellular and wireless capabilities offering gigabit-class LTE connectivity with 2×2 MIMO and LAA, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi support with 2×2 MIMO. It further offers Ultra Wideband, which determines the location of other Ultra Wideband-supporting devices.

The iPhone 12/mini adds up to the functions of its predecessor iPhone 11 by adding 5G connectivity.

Other Specifications

The iPhone 11 offers a battery life, including a video playback time of up to 17 hours. iPhone 12/mini, on the other hand, offers only up to 15 hours.

Apple launches its smartphones with a wide range of colours to choose from. iPhone 11 comes in purple, yellow, green, red, white, and black colours. The iPhone 12/mini is limited to basic black and white colours, including shades of green, red, and blue as well, For wider options you can use iPhone 12 cases for new and trending look.

The aforementioned parallels drawn between the predecessor iPhone 11 and the latest iPhone 12/mini will help you figure out your ideal smartphone that Apple has to offer between the two.