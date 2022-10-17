iPhone Features You Most Likely Did Not Know Were Present

Your iPhone has so much to offer and the truth is most people do not know much about it. They use their phones to take photos, read the news, and check social media. This is a shame since there are so many more things that you can do with your iPhone, ranging from making a Ria money transfer to help friends to watching the latest movie through streaming.

While there are several features you will surely love, here are some you should consider that are quite interesting and useful.

Voice Control

With voice control, you can do more things than you initially imagine. Activate it on the iPhone to open apps, navigate them, lock the screen, and basically control most of the actions you regularly use. Just go to Settings, then Accessibility, browse to Voice Control and then press “Set Up Voice Control”. You will go through a simple setup and you are done. This is also where you can create new voice commands that are not already included.

Remember that it can be quite overwhelming to learn how to use Voice Control if you never did it before. So, do activate Show Hints.

Quickly Share Location

It is surprising to see that most iPhone users do not know how to share their location in the fastest way possible. To do so, open the Messenger App. Enter the message thread of the person you want to share the location with. Then, quickly write “I’m at”. Press Space and tap Current Location. The app is going to then send the location to the person you have a thread open with.

Measure App

Did you know that you can use your iPhone as a measuring tape? We do not always have tape measures with us so the Measure App is the next best thing. The app utilizes AR and the camera on the device. Then, it records measurements in a very interactive way. Open the app and wait for the circle to appear. Place that at the start point. Press the “+” sign. Then, move to the endpoint. Press “+” again. You will then see the dimensions of the measured item on the screen.

Slide To Text

This feature is really interesting and changes how you write. When you want to compose an email, a text message, or any other document, you can do it by sliding. You just move from one letter to the next and you create the words you want. You no longer need to tap individual letters. While it will take some time to get used to this method of writing, it does eventually let you compose your texts so much faster.

If the feature is not activated on your iPhone, you can find it in the Keyboard Settings menu.

Robocall Silencer

Last but not least, Robocalls helps you deal with automated telemarketing calls. Go to Settings, then Phone, and enable the Silence Unknown Callers feature. This makes all calls coming from unknown numbers reach your voicemail. You do not even hear the ring and you can delete these later.