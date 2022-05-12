IPWHOIS.io – Review, Features & Pricing

These days, almost all websites and apps require us to allow access to our current locations whenever we want to use them. They do so to provide us with appropriate products, services, or information based on our geolocation. For instance, Uber uses our real-time location to help us book a ride in a particular area and estimate fare based on the length of the route we want to travel. And they use Geolocation API services like IPWHOIS.io to detect the current location and other relevant information of users.

Importance of using a Geolocation API Service?

IP Geolocation API service is used to determine the location of a user with help of his/her IP address. This is a quick and easy way to identify the location of a user visiting your website or application. Websites and apps use users’ locations for a variety of purposes. Content personalization, target ads, and form auto-fill are some of them. For example, if you are selling products specifically designed for people of a particular reign or location, you can use the location API tool to show your product to people living in a particular territory. On another hand, you can also use the current location and relevant data of users like time zone and currency to provide product details in their local language and currency. IPWHOIS is one of the best Geolocation APIs that deliver plenty of user information like real-time location, IP address, time zone, country name, country code, currency, and postal code.

Key Features of IPWHOIS.io

IPWHOIS is a powerful Geolocation API that allows you to filter out bot traffic, customize content based on users’ location, display country names and other details in contact forms, bulk IP geolocation, and much more. Below are some key features that make this API a great choice for developers all around the world.

Simplicity

This IP Gelocation API is very easy to use and you can quickly install it without any technical skills or expertise. Once installed successfully, you can immediately determine the location and other relevant data of your visitors in moments.

Speed

Speed is an integral component of any business tool. This location tool delivers a fast response time as all GET requests are sent to the servers that are closer to the location of users. You can get location details and information of your users in seconds.

Security

All responses to GET requests are encrypted with 256-bit SSL encryption to make sure no third party can gain access to your users’ information. Not only this, but the API service can also identify and block potentially dangerous IP addresses to keep your website or app protected from cyber threats.

Multilingual Response

IPWHOIS can be the best location tool for you if you want to use it in languages other than English. The API supports multi-language responses including Russian, Chinese, Japanese, French, German, Spanish, and Portuguese. This makes it the right choice for anyone in this world.

Pricing Plans

This IP Geolocation API is free to use for non-commercial projects and comes with three pricing plans. If you are a novice developer and short on budget, you can use it for free to generate 10000 GET requests in a month. Pricing plan details are given below:

Pro:

The pro version of IPWHOIS offers 250000 requests per month and is the right fit for medium-sized commercial projects. You can get it for $10.99 per month and can upgrade anytime to other plans. Geo DNS, Fast Anycast-enabled servers, and customer support are also included in this plan.

Business:

The business plan is designed to generate 2000000 GET requests per month and is available for $29.99/month. Geo DNS, fast anycast servers, and technical support are included in the plan. It is the best plan for established companies with many visitors per month.

Platinum:

Platinum is the biggest plan offered by the IPWHOIS.io and allows to generate 10.000.000 requests per month. Just like other plans, Geo DNS, Fast Anycast-enabled servers, and 24/7 customer support is also available in this paid plan. You can get this plan for $79.99 per month.

Conclusion

No matter you are a novice developer or need a location API tool for your large commercial project, IPWHOIS would be the best option for you. It delivers fast, accurate, and updated response data to help you determine the location and get other geolocation data about your users.