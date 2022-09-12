Is 5kW Enough to Run a House?

Are you thinking of going solar? One of the first questions you’ll need to answer is: how big of a solar panel system do I need? This is important as you don’t want to spend money on a system that is too small and doesn’t meet your needs or too large and ends up costing you more than necessary.

The size of the solar panel system you need depends on your electricity usage. If a house has many people or appliances, its electricity consumption will always be high. For instance, a house with 3-4 people will require about 24Kw or so per day.

But this is just a rough estimate. To get a more accurate idea of the size of the system you need, you can use a solar calculator.

Now that you know how to calculate the size of the solar panel system you need, you might be wondering:

What can a 5kW solar system run?

A 5kW system produces about 20kWh of power per day which is enough electricity to power a small home or business. It can offset a significant portion of your monthly energy bill (85% on average) and is a great way to save money on your energy costs.

Below is a list of appliances that the average home uses each day and how much power they consume.

Appliance Watts per hour Avg. Hours used daily Total Watts Lights for 3 – 4 bedroom home (12 x 7 Watt LED lights [60W equivalent per globe]) 70 6 460 2 x LCD televisions 60 5 300 Computer 100 6 600 Microwave 1,500 0.3 450 Dishwasher 1,800 1.5 2,700 Refrigerator 35 24 900 Central Air conditioner 3,200 3 9,600 Wifi 6 24 144 Washing machine 500 0.5 250 Clothes Dryer 4,000 0.3 1,050 Total 16,454

Resource: https://gosolarquotes.com.au

You may need a more extensive system if you have a larger home or business or use a lot of energy-intensive appliances.

To find out how much electricity your appliances use, check the labels on each appliance or consult our appliance energy usage chart.

But this is not always given as the amount of electricity it produces depends on several factors like; the amount of sunlight it receives, local weather, and many others.

Use a solar calculator to get a more accurate estimate of how much electricity your system will produce.

Is 5 kW enough to run a house?

In Australia, the average household of 3-4 persons uses roughly 24kW. A 5kW system will generate about 20kW per day, which can be enough if you are careful with your power usage.

But if you want to ensure that your system will cover all your needs, we recommend going for a larger system.

As your needs change, you can always start with a minor system and add more panels later.

You may need a larger system, or you may need to supplement your solar panel system with other forms of renewable energy like wind or hydropower.

How many panels does a 5kW system need?

Usually, when installing a 5kW system, 16 solar panels are used. This number can change depending on the size and efficiency of your chosen panels.

How did we arrive at that number, you ask? Well, one solar panel produces about 320 Watts during its peak. i.e., when the sun is directly above it.

Multiply that by 16, and you get 5120 Watts – the power output of a standard 5kW solar system.

How much is a 5kW solar system

It’s worth noting that solar systems have seen a significant drop in price over the last few years.

A 5kW system costs around $5,105 after government rebates. This is a significant saving compared to just a few years ago. But the cost can vary depending on the solar panels you want and the amount of electricity you use.

For more information on solar rebates and incentives in your area, check out our Solar Rebate and Incentive Guide.

Installing a solar panel system is a great way to save energy costs, and it’s an excellent investment for your home or business.

How to improve the efficiency of your solar system

Once you’ve installed your solar panel system, there are a few things you can do to ensure it runs as efficiently as possible:

Keep your solar panels clean

Dirt and dust can reduce the sunlight that reaches your panels and lower their efficiency. They may seem small, but they can have a big impact.

Simply use a soft brush or cloth to clean your solar panels and wipe them down gently. You can also hose them down with water, but be careful not to use too much pressure as you don’t want to damage the panels.

Make sure your panels are in the sun

If trees or other objects are shading your panels, they won’t be able to produce as much electricity.

To avoid this, ensure your panels are in a sunny spot and that nothing is blocking the sun from reaching them.

Keep an eye on your inverter

Your inverter is what converts the DC power generated by your solar panels into AC power that your home or business can use.

It’s essential to keep an eye on your inverter as it can be one of the first parts of your system to experience problems.

If you notice anything unusual, contact a solar technician to come and take a look.

You can also check out our guide to troubleshooting common solar panel problems.

Parting shot

A 5kW solar system is a great option for many homes and businesses as it produces enough energy to power the basic appliances. In fact, In Australia, the 5kW system is the most common system size installed.

With the 5kW solar system, you can power a medium-sized household that hosts about 3-4 people.

This system size is also a great option for small businesses.

If you’re considering installing a 5kW solar system, the cost is around $5,105 after rebates. The number of panels needed for this system size is 16.