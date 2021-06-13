Is Apple Carplay Radio your ultimate infotainment buddy?

Why should you invest in an Apple Carplay Radio?

Years back we could not imagine talking over the phone while our hands are on the steering. With the advent of Bluetooth it became a reality. But… why stop there with just phone calls? Now as technology is advancing with a steady pace, accessing your favourite apps while you are still at wheel is no longer a dream.

Thanks to technological giant Apple Inc, now you are never losing track of your favourite music or accessing that unfamiliar location without having to stop the car and glare at your phone’s screen. Apple Carplay Radio is making waves since it was born with about 90% of all the brand new cars in USA being equipped with this advanced dashboard entertainment cum infotainment system. Not just the United States, slowly it’s started gaining momentum all across the world.

How to use Apple Carplay in my car?

Although you are tech savvy and know exactly how things work in every possible technological wonder, you may still need a reliable guide to unravel the advancements in technology such as the Carplay radio by Apple. In case you a regular user of Google maps on your phone while you are driving, you must know that Google has this sensational capability to mirror Android’s significant features to the head unit. This same formula goes

Apple Carplay Radio, too.

Here’s a quick guide on setting up Apple Carplay in your vehicle:

Apple Carplay Radio is a smart and unique way to stay connected with your favourite iPhone while you are on the move. It assists you in accessing your phones features by making them appear directly on the car’s display. Carplay radio can be used via USB or Bluetooth. Let’s get into the details on how exactly to use it on your car:

Connecting via Bluetooth:

A. After restarting your device, go to Bluetooth under settings icon. Turn off Bluetooth, wait for a few seconds and then turn it on again

B. Learn about how to pair your phone with the car and pair it up.

C. Once you are connected, your device must be updated and you are all set to go.

D. Your stereo should be using the newest firmware from the car maker. You may go through the car’s manual for further information.

. Connecting via USB port:

1. Once you are done with restarting your device, you must unlock your phone to connect the port with your car.

2. Cross check if your port is properly inserted at the correct place.

3. Now, update your Smartphone and be connected to your

Apple Carplay Radio.

If both the methods fail and there is any technical glitch, you have to contact the dedicated customer support by Apple Inc.

Why do I need a Apple Carplay Radio in my car?

With apple making life easier with their unpredictable technological advancements, dashboard infotainment can no longer look dull and old fashioned. Yes, the brand name Apple is synonymous with luxury. But as Apple Carplay Radio started becoming available to the non-luxury and budget car owners, it is making ripples in the touchsreen infotainment segment. Before we get to the conclusion on whether you need an apple Carplay, let’s take a brief look at the advantages and disadvantages of this infotainment buddy.

. Advantages:

1. It is undeniably user friendly. By just connecting to your car via a Bluetooth or USB port and following the easy steps, you are all set to use your Apple Carplay Radio.

2. Though your car has got an in-built touchscreen to play music or navigate through Google Maps, Apple Carplay does much more than just that. You can use apps and access messages too. If you have a Siri, then the job will be a cake walk for you.

3. Your eyes are still on the road and your voice is instructing your smartphone to do a specific task. For example, just say “Hey! Play me song ‘Despacito’ and it starts playing the song, much like Google Assistant, an Alexa or a Siri.

. Disadvantages:

1. Apple Carplay Radio is replete with features to keep you charged up most of the time. But, if your phone has poor internet connection, you will have no options left but to feel irritated and bored with several irruptions. You will face this problem when you drive your way to a low network area.

2. Your favourite infotainment companion might be well ahead in reading Whatsapp notifications or reading aloud a book on Audible, but it still demands attention on its inability to read an email due to lack of extensive support.

If the little disadvantages are making you think twice on getting an apple car play, fret not. Despite a very few downsides, it is a great invention by Apple Inc, probably the most trusted brand name when it comes to technology. Not just because of the brand name, apple car radio is definitely an awesome product for the car fanatics with a soft corner for a smooth and ultra user friendly infotainment system.

Is Apple Carplay infotainment affordable?

A 6.9 inches Apple Carplay head unit with a resolution of 2500*480 comes at a price of around $850. However apple does not charge anything for accessing their app on any iPhone gadgets. Considering its installation charges, it is quite affordable and a smart way to enhance your dashboard’s infotainment system.

What are the apps compatible with apple car play radio?

Once you have you Carplay installed into your dash board system, you must be wondering about the apps that have best compatibility with Apple Carplay Radio. Here are the apps that goes with your Carplay finely without any hassle:

Spotify

Whatsapp

Google maps

Audible

iHeart

Pocket Casts

+much more

Considering all the facts and information, Apple Carplay may well be termed as your favourite and the ultimate infotainment buddy!