Is Free VPN Safe?

VPN provides a way for you to protect your data from being seen by others when you are surfing the web from a public WI-Fi spot. You need to sign in to your VPN account before connecting to the internet. Third parties such as ISP, businesses, and hackers will not be able to know where you are from if you are signed in when you are connected to the internet.

Many people assume that their data is safe as long as they use VPN. However, that is not the case as many VPNs do not offer the level of security they claim. Some VPNs will embed tracking codes to track the online activities of the users. This is no good as they may be collecting your data for purpose of selling them to third parties.

Usually, a free VPN will track your data. Free VPN do this to cover the cost of their service. According to a study conducted by CSIRO, 65 percent of paid VPN providers do not keep track of the activities of the users. Therefore, you should be using a premium VPN like Adguard VPN if you want to avoid your data from getting exposed.

Besides, a free vpn can infect your computer with malware. The malware can be an adware that tells you to buy something. This adware can sometimes corrupt your computer. Free VPN often do not keep their promise – they will fail in unblocking content. You will not be able to access the site you want, for example, Netflix when you use a free VPN.

Chances are Netflix already knows the free VPN you are using and they have blocked it. If you decide to use a premium service, make sure you choose one where people left positive reviews that they had successfully used it to watch videos on Netflix, Hulu, or other sites without any problem. Get more details at https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/adguard-vpn-%E2%80%94-privacy-sec/hhdobjgopfphlmjbmnpglhfcgppchgje?hl=en.

If you use a free VPN, the internet speed can be incredibly slow making you feel frustrated. The reason they do this is to encourage you to sign up for the paid version. The internet speed will only be slightly slower if you use a premium VPN like Adguard VPN. You should not have any problem browsing the pages of the websites.

If you are using a free VPN, you can expect to see a steady amount of pop-up ads. The ads can be annoying when you are browsing a website and checking out its content. For example, the Federal Trade Commission had filed a lawsuit against HotSpot Shield for using tracking libraries to track the users. The user data are also sold to the third-party network. Free VPN can also work with the government to collect user data. So, if you use a free VPN, chances are you are being spied by the government. Everything you do online will be checked by the government.

Free VPN can redirect your browser to another website before now and then. It may redirect you to a shopping site like eBay. If you buy anything through the redirection, they will earn some affiliate commission. It can be annoying to get redirected to another website when you are halfway reading the content on a particular website. You will forget what you just read on the website and have to start all over again. Instead, if you use a premium service, this will never happen.