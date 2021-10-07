If you have been spending time online rather actively these past few years, chances are you’ve heard of a money-making app called Honeygain, which promises to let you earn real money effortlessly without filling out any surveys, clicking ads, or wasting time on any other monotonous tasks. According to their website and social media, all you need to do is run the app so it can share your internet connection and generate passive income. Is this too good to be true? Is Honeygain legit, or is it just another scam? Let’s find out!

The idea of Honeygain

Launched in 2019, Honeygain is a free application for desktop (Windows, macOS, Linux) and mobile (Android and iOS) devices that allows its users to earn money effortlessly by sharing their internet connection. Every user becomes a part of a crowd-sourced web intelligence network, which uses their bandwidth to help businesses around the world quickly and securely gather publicly available web data.

Using the Honeygain network, businesses can complete various data-based tasks, such as:

Ad verification

App testing

Business intelligence and SEO

Content delivery

Copyright protection

Price comparison

…and many more!

Earning effortlessly

Once you register on Honeygain’s official website and install the app on at least one internet-connected device such as your laptop or smartphone, you can start earning by sharing your internet connection in two ways: Default Network Sharing and Content Delivery. Default Network Sharing becomes active as soon as you start running the app and pays 1,000 Honeygain credits for every 10 GB of shared traffic. Content Delivery can be turned on manually – however, it’s only an option if you live in one of the 40 countries it’s currently available at and use a desktop device. It pays 6 credits per hour as long as your device is in Active mode.

Once you earn 20,000 credits ($20), you can request a payout and select one of two options – PayPal or Bitcoin. All PayPal transfers are handled by Honeygain’s third-party partner Tipalti Inc., which collects a small transfer fee.

Privacy and data protection

No matter which OS you’re using, Honeygain doesn’t ask for any permissions. This means there is absolutely no risk in using Honeygain: the app is only interested in your internet connection, which means it doesn’t care about your private data. You don’t need to enter any personal information when signing up, either: all it needs is your email and password.

In their blog and social media, Honeygain often reminds its users to download the app from their official website and avoid all unofficial sources so they could prevent the risks of getting infected with malware via fake installers and apps.

Is Honeygain a legit way to earn?

We’ve tested the app ourselves to provide you with a guaranteed answer – and it’s YES, Honeygain does what it promises. It allows you to make money, and while the sums aren’t that impressive, you’re not required to fill out any surveys or do any other boring stuff like you would with some other money-making apps.

Using 5 devices on 3 IP networks, we reached 20,000 in around 20 days and collected our payment via Tipalti in two business days as promised. 2-factor authentication was required as a safety step, but otherwise, the process was pretty straightforward, just like the app itself. You could also boost your earnings by referring your friends and family to the app (each referee gets a recurring bonus equal to 10% of their referrals’ earnings) and win some free credits in the daily Lucky Pot lottery or weekly contests on social media.

If you feel like you could benefit from a bit of free money (let’s be honest – who wouldn’t?), sign up on Honeygain now using the code Passiveincome, and collect your first $5 for free!