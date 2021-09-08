Is the iPhone 13 waterproof?

In this article, we at iLounge are to share whether the iPhone 13 is waterproof or not.

The iPhone 13 is waterproof, so if you accidentally drop it in the pool or get spritzed with liquid, it’ll be fine. The IP68 certification on the iPhone 13 indicates that it can endure up to 19.6 feet (six meters) of water for 30 minutes.

If the iPhone 13 is waterproof, can I take it for a swim?

No, while the iPhone 13 is water-resistant, it does not mean you can take your device to the shower or have a swim with it. As there is always a chance that water may damage the device.

According to Apple’s website, to prevent liquid damage to your iPhone 13 device, avoid these:

Swimming or bathing with your iPhone

Exposing your iPhone to pressurized water or high velocity water, such as when showering, water skiing, wake boarding, surfing, jet skiing, and so on

Using your iPhone in a sauna or steam room

Intentionally submerging your iPhone in water

Operating your iPhone outside the suggested temperature ranges or in extremely humid conditions

Dropping your iPhone or subjecting it to other impacts

Disassembling your iPhone, including removing screws

