Is iTV Player a Good Enough Streaming Service For Its Audience?

With the introduction of on-demand streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video, consumers are used to having a plethora of choices when it comes to what they watch.

Although, services like Netflix, Prime, and HULU are the most recognizable on-demand streaming brands globally. But, it is still a question whether iTV Player in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and other countries worldwide, a viable competitor or not?

While the platform has recently expanded its content library, it still lacks some popular network shows available on other services. In this light, we’ll discuss whether iTV is worth considering as a streaming service for an average consumer. Let’s begin!

What is iTV Player?

The next generation of television is here! And it’s not on a screen at all. Instead, it’s in the palm of your hands or on your wall. Interactive television (iTV) is about to take over the world because it appeals to everyone and anyone with interest in the content.

That said, the ITV Hub is the next evolution of iTV Player, the original streaming service. The ITV Hub features all ITV channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITVBe, ITV3, ITV4, and CITV. It is a free service that provides access to over 55,000 hours of programming from Channel 3 and the ITV network.

It includes full episodes and clips from the biggest shows on the channel. Moreover, the service allows users to watch on-demand TV shows, news, and sports videos.

It is compatible with 3G, 4G, and Wi-Fi connections across a range of mobile devices, such as iPhones and iPads.

What Makes iTV Player Different From Other Streaming Services?

Nowadays, finding a good streaming service is becoming difficult due to the number of available streaming services. iTV Player (iTV Hub) has features that make it stand out from the crowd, and this article will explain why.

The first feature is the ability to watch live TV without having to subscribe to cable or satellite. To get this feature, you can pay monthly or yearly according to your needs.

The second feature is the ability to stream movies and shows on-demand. You can watch these movies or shows on both your TV and mobile devices.

iTV Hub is an excellent streaming service for those seeking a convenient, cost-effective way to access live and on-demand television. They offer an affordable subscription price, platform to play games and top-notch quality of their streams.

However, Sling TV and DirecTV Now are two good options for cord-cutters and those who don’t want to pay for cable anymore. They’re both good services, but there are some differences worth talking about.

But with iTV, Player offers a combination of live streaming channels, on-demand programming, free movie rentals with select movie rentals, and cloud DVR. iTV Player can be an excellent replacement for cable if they continue to add more channels to their service.

iTV Player Subscription Plans

iTV Player has a one-click sign-up, where users can click and watch content in just one click, allowing them to stream all of the live channels they want. It restrains the subscribers from going through the tedious process of signing up for each streaming service individually.

That said, the iTV Player subscriptions are available in two levels:

Advertisements support a free version before each program and during specified advertising breaks.

There is also an ITV Hub Plus subscription, which removes all the advertising from video streams and currently costs £3.99 per/month.

How to Watch iTV Player in Your Home?

iTV Player is a great service that allows you to watch live streaming of TV channels from the UK. But the problem is iTV Player is not available in Australia. Many people that want to watch iTV Player in Australia need a VPN because of the Geo-restrictions.

That said, VPNs allow you to choose the location you want to appear from. So you can watch any content available in any region. For example, using a VPN, Australian users can bypass geographical restrictions by connecting to a server located in the UK.

Here are some simple and easy ways to unblock iTV Hub outside the UK:

For watching iTV Player outside the UK, first, you have to download any VPN suited best for accessing iTV from Australia.

The next step is to download the app on your android/iPhone/windows phone.

Lastly, open the app, select “UK” from the drop-down menu then hit “Connect.”

Bottom Line

Overall, iTV Player is a good streaming service that allows you to watch TV shows and movies from the comfort of your own home. In addition, the platform has many unique features that make it stand out from other streaming services.

That said, we’ve taken an in-depth look at iTV Player in this review. While there are some areas they could improve on, it’s still a great streaming service.

So if you’re looking for a way to watch your favorite movies and shows from home, you may want to consider signing up with iTV Player today.