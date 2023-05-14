Is the iPhone 14 Waterproof? A Comprehensive Guide

Are you excited about the recently launched iPhone 14 and wondering if it’s waterproof? Since buying a new iPhone is a rather significant investment, getting familiar with its features and limitations is pretty important before you make the purchase.

In the next few paragraphs, we are going to answer the question: is your iPhone 14 waterproof or not? At the same time, we hope that you will find our water damage protection tips useful.

Is the iPhone 14 Waterproof?

The short answer is: No, the iPhone 14 is not waterproof. However, it is water-resistant.

Understanding the Difference Between Waterproof and Water-Resistant

The terms waterproof and water-resistant are pretty different although most people think they are the same.

A device that is waterproof can be submerged in water completely for extended periods without experiencing damage. Water-resistant. A water-resistant device is designed to prevent water ingress to some extent but may not survive complete immersion for long periods.

iPhone 14’s Water Resistance Rating

The iPhone 14 carries an IP68 rating under the IEC standard 60529. But what does this mean?

IP : Ingress Protection, a rating system for electronic devices‘ resistance to dust and water.

: Ingress Protection, a rating system for electronic devices‘ resistance to dust and water. 6 : The first digit represents dust resistance. A rating of 6 indicates the iPhone 14 is dust-tight, offering complete protection against dust.

: The first digit represents dust resistance. A rating of 6 indicates the iPhone 14 is dust-tight, offering complete protection against dust. 8: The second digit refers to water resistance. A rating of 8 signifies that the iPhone 14 can withstand immersion in water up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 6 meters (about 20 feet).

How to Protect Your iPhone 14 From Water Damage

Despite its water resistance, it’s essential to protect your iPhone 14 from water damage actively. Here are some tips:

Avoid taking your iPhone 14 swimming or into high-pressure water environments, such as water jets or waterfalls.

Don’t expose your iPhone 14 to water with high salt or chlorine content, as these can cause corrosion.

Use a waterproof case if you plan to use your iPhone in or near water.

Remember, Apple’s warranty does not cover liquid damage, so taking precautions is crucial.

What to Do if Your iPhone 14 Gets Wet

Accidents happen, and even though the iPhone 14 is water-resistant, it’s crucial to know the right steps to take if your device gets wet. Following these guidelines can help minimize the risk of permanent damage:

1. Turn off the device immediately and do not charge it

Once you notice your iPhone 14 is wet, just turn it off. Don’t try to charge your device. This can cause a short circuit and additional damage.

2. Gently shake it to remove excess water

Hold your iPhone 14 with a firm grip and gently shake it to encourage water droplets to exit through the speaker, microphone, and charging ports. Be cautious not to shake it too vigorously, as this may harm the internal components.

3. Dry the exterior with a soft, lint-free cloth

Use a microfiber or other lint-free cloth to gently pat your iPhone 14 dry. Avoid rubbing the device aggressively or using paper towels, as these may scratch the surface or leave debris behind.

4. Remove the SIM card and tray

Use a small paperclip or an ejector pin tool to get the SIM card tray out of your iPhone 14. This will allow air to circulate and help with the drying process.

5. Use silica gel packets or uncooked rice to help absorb moisture

Place your iPhone 14 in a sealed plastic bag for the next 48 hours. You can also use an airtight container with several silica gel packets or a generous amount of uncooked rice. These materials can help draw moisture from your device.

6. Place the iPhone in a dry place with good airflow

Find a safe spot with good airflow, such as near an open window or air vent. Keep your iPhone 14 in this location, and let it air-dry for at least 48 hours before attempting to turn it on. Avoid using a hairdryer or other heating devices because of possible overheating and additional damage.

7. Check for signs of moisture before turning it on

After the 48-hour drying period, carefully inspect your iPhone 14 for any visible moisture.

8. Turn on your iPhone 14

After you confirm that your device is finally dry, turn it on. If it powers up and appears to be functioning correctly, you may have successfully prevented any long-term damage. If it doesn’t, it’s best to get in touch with Apple Support or visit an Apple Store for additional assistance.

Remember, Apple’s warranty does not cover liquid damage, so it’s essential to take these steps promptly and carefully to protect your iPhone 14.

Conclusion

Although the iPhone 14 is not waterproof, thanks to its IP68 water resistance rating we can say that it’s well protected from water damage. Still, it’s essential to take care and prevent water damage. So, before buying your next phone, we have to point out that you need to pay special attention to the terms waterproof and water-resistant.