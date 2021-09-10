iSumsoft iPhone Passcode Refixer Review: Does It Work?

Nothing is more infuriating than losing your login passcode and being unable to reach your phone, desktop, or, especially, your iPhone. When changing your iPhone passcode, you can make a snap decision and then completely forget what you did the following minute. That is when you get into problems since you cannot utilize the device in any way, not even to make a call.

Other circumstances in everyday life prohibit you from accessing your iPhone. For instance, if you purchased a used iPhone online but discovered that the vendor failed to reset the lock screen password or Apple ID. This scenario is very perplexing.

In this uncertain situation, only a professional iPhone password removal tool can be useful. The good news is, there are several iPhone password reset solutions available. But most of the password reset solutions come with the downside of complete data loss. iSumsoft iPhone Passcode Refixer is one of the newest additions to the password reset solution for iPhones and it claims to be excellent. Capable of iPhone password reset without data loss. So, Let’s find out if it is as good as it claims to be…

Please continue reading to learn how to implement this Software to bypass your iPhone’s password and if it is truly an effective solution

What Is the iSumsoft iPhone Passcode Refixer?

The iSumsoft iPhone Passcode Refixer is a new software introduced in the market by iSumsoft in 2019. It is a powerful iPhone password reset tool.

Currently, the iSumsoft iPhone Passcode Refixer is based only Windows platform. So, you have to run the software on a Windows machine and reset the iPhone password from there. iSumsoft is working on an update to make the software available on macOS as well.

To explain it simply, iSumsoft is:

It’s a genuinely effective iPhone passcode removal tool with multiple functions, which can help users solve the most common passcode issues on iPhone.

It consists of a simple and intuitive graphic interface.

Easily removes screen lock passcode on all iOS devices (iPhone/iPad).

Removal of Apple ID/iCloud account from iOS devices is second nature.

No data loss while removing restrictions passcode or Screen Time passcodes on iOS.

The Software is easy to use. Only 4-step procedure for reset or password removal.

Compatible with several versions of Microsoft Windows (XP/Vista/2000/2003/2008/2012/2016/7/8/8.1/10)

How does iSumsoft iPhone Passcode Refixer work?

The procedure and protocols employed by iSumsoft iPhone Passcode Refixer are very simple. It provides a simple 4-steps operation that is easy to execute.

This iPhone password reset solution is capable of bypassing three types of passwords on iOS.

iPhone Screen Passcode Apple ID Screen Time Passcode

We will be discussing each method with sound technical detail. But before starting, a few preparations are necessary to ensure everything goes smoothly.

The iTunes app must be installed on the Windows machine. Must be the latest version of the application.

Download and install iSumsoft iPhone Passcode Refixer on the computer.

Lastly, connect the iOS device (iPhone/iPad) to the computer via lightning cable.

After all the prerequisites are clear, you can start the iPhone passcode removal process.

1. Easily Unlock iPhone Screen Passcode

Without having (or forgetting) the screen passcode, unlocking and accessing the encrypted iPhone is unattainable. There is no legal method to circumvent an iPhone passcode at the moment.

Therefore, the only option is to delete it. iSumsoft iPhone Passcode Refixer now simplifies and secures the process of removing the passcode:

Step1:

Launch iPhone Passcode Refixer on your computer and select Unlock Lock Screen on the program interface.

Step2:

Click Start to begin the process.

Step3:

In the following panel, make sure the iPhone to properly connected to the computer and click Next, visible at the bottom right corner. Passcode Refixer will detect the connected device and load device information.

Step4:

Now, you will be asked to download the firmware necessary for the completion of this procedure. Click Download and the firmware will start downloading.

In case, you already have the firmware package on your computer. There is no need to download it again. Just click Select and add it. Lastly, the software will verify the firmware.

Step5:

Once the verification is finished, click on the Unlock button. iPhone Passcode Refixer will immediately start unlocking the device.

The iPhone will enter the Recovery Mode. Then, it will be restarted and the iOS version will be updated.

Step6:

Do not disconnect the iPhone. The unlock procedure will take the necessary time. Upon completion, Unlock Screen Successfully will appear on the screen.

Now, reboot your iPhone and it will be unlocked. Keep the iPhone connected to the computer until you see the Hello screen.

2. Apple ID Removal

Step1:

Keep the iPhone connected to the computer. Now, unlock the iPhone and tap on Trust. This will allow the computer to access all the data on the iPhone.

Step2:

Now, launch iPhone Passcode Refixer and select Remove Apple ID option.

Step3:

On the following page, click Start to proceed.

Step4:

From this point, you can proceed one of two ways. This method is closely associated with the Find My iPhone feature. The steps will change depending on if you have the feature activated or deactivated on your iPhone.

If Find My iPhone is Deactivated, iPhone Passcode Refixer will start working immediately. It will remove the Apple ID from your iPhone. The device will be rebooted and reset. The entire procedure takes two minutes maximum. Once finished, you have to use a new Apple ID to set up the iPhone.

If Find My iPhone is Activate, you have to disable it first. Resetting all iPhone settings will do the trick. So, navigate to Settings> General > Reset > Reset All Settings. You will also have to enter your password at the end for confirmation.

Once, the entered password is verified, Passcode Refixer will immediately start working on Apple ID removal.

3. Remove the lost Screen Time passcode from your iPhone in a secure manner

Step1:

Keep the iPhone connected to the computer. Navigate to the iPhone’s Settings. After that, navigate to iCloud > Find My iPhone. Disable the function.

Step2:

Now, launch iPhone Passcode Refixer and select Remove Screen Time Passcode from the program interface.

Step3:

On the following page click on Start.

The Passcode Refixer will immediately start removing the Screen Time passcode. The entire process takes only about a few seconds and it doesn’t cause data loss.

Is iSumsoft iPhone Passcode Refixer legit?

iSumsoft iPhone Passcode Refixer is a renowned iPhone password reset tool with a stunning official website. It comes highly recommended by some of the tech giants. It is hard to assume a tool of such caliber is not legitimate. Needless to say, we still checked.

An official website for iSumsoft iPhone Password Refixer is available. This is the only place to download the software.

Perhaps you’re worried about malware, spam, and other intrusive applications. One of the most noticeable things is that the antivirus program scans it and finds it clean.

Numerous recovery accomplishments and user reviews confirm its legitimacy.

Is it safe to use iSumsoft iPhone Passcode Refixer?

The whole procedure is entirely risk-free. Well, be certain that all of the information on your iPhone is safe and secure with Apple.

It is safe to use because:

Discreet and Secure

The incredible thing is that the program does not install illegal or harmful Software onto your computer, so it is not dangerous.

Utilizes CPU

This program also utilizes the CPU to speed up the password recovery process. It is beneficial when you need to brute force a procedure. That may sound frightening, but you will have no problems if you have a faster CPU.

100% Success Rate

I know many people are worried, and this isn’t a free software application. However, iSumsoft has a 100% recovery record. That is, no matter how complex your passcode is, it is retrieval. It is also quite simple to use.

What is the Price of iSumsoft iPhone Passcode Refixer?

iSumsoft iPhone Passcode Refixer is not the cheapest iPhone password reset solution in the market with a price tag of $29.95. the good news is, the website is running a discount making the iPhone Passcode Refixer available only at $19.95. This is a good opportunity to get it.

You will receive the keycode for activation through email, immediately

24/7 technical support

Free updates for a lifetime

100% guaranteed security

For unsatisfied customers, iSumsoft also provides a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iSumsoft iPhone Passcode Refixer is a miraculous solution for resetting lost iPhone security credentials. If you don’t remember your credentials, there is no need to worry. Simply download the appropriate version of this program to your PC, run it, & link it with your iPhone. The program eliminates passwords in a matter of minutes and is entirely secure to use. It is a legitimate tool and safe to use. Truly, one of the best solutions for removing the iPhone lock screen, screen-time passcode, and the Apple ID.

Still not convinced? Currently, the iSumsoft iPhone Passcode Refixer is available at a discount. So, why not give it a try!!