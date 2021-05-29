iToolab UnlockGo Review: A One-Stop Solution for All iPhone/iPad Unlock Issues

It’s not the end of the world when your iPhone gets locked and you don’t know the passcode. With tools such as UnlockGo you’ll be able to bypass most iPhone and iPad lock errors in minutes.

What is iToolab UnlockGo?

UnlockGo is a Mac software that can solve the most common locks in an iPhone or iPad. It’s an all-in-one lock removal tool that’s fast, easy to use and best of all, saves you significant time and money.

Usually when we have our iPhones locked it warrants a trip to an Apple Store or authorized repair store. This applies to a slew of locked scenarios, such as iCloud activation lock, Screen Time passcode, Face/Touch ID not available and even broken screens.

What’s noteworthy in UnlockGo is that it can bypass iCloud activation lock, which means you’ll be able to access the iPhone or iPad after removing the restriction.

You can even disable Find My iPhone without password and quickly, too!

UnlockGo Features

Easy Unlocking Tool

UnlockGo is an intuitive Mac software that takes little to no learning curve. You don’t need to be an expert to get your iPhone unlocked- it’s as simple as following three steps.

Step 1. Open UnlockGo and choose the mode that’s appropriate to your iDevice situation.

Step 2. Connect your device to the computer and wait for it to be recognized.

Step 3. Wait for UnlockGo to work, and voila! You’re free to use your phone again.

Unlocks a Wide Variety of Devices

iToolab has made its unlock tool available for many devices and operating systems. For the iPhone and Bypass iCloud Activation Lock for example, you’ll need iOS 12 or later and works starting from the iPhone 5s, iPhone X and a few iPad models.

UnlockGo can unlock the iPod Touch, iPad and iPhone.

6-in-1 Unlocking Software for Mac

UnlockGo can deal with forgot iPhone password, iPhone is disabled, Face or Touch ID not available and passcode expired notifications. Furthermore, it can work even when the device has a broken screen and for secondhand iPhones where it’s impossible to guess the password.

As a comprehensive iPhone unlocking tool UnlockGo is all you need. It’s better than the competition as it removes passwords without any restrictions, and permanently too.

High Success Rate

To remove iCloud activation lock without password with a high chance of success, it’s hard to beat UnlockGo. It’s powerful enough to unlock iDevices, even Apple MDM and Apple ID.

Sometimes an MDM profile gets in the way, or maybe you won’t need the current Apple ID and would want to remove it from your iPod Touch, iPad or iPhone without having to enter or guess the password. If this is the case then you can rely on UnlockGo to get it done.

iLounge Readers Can Enjoy UnlockGo at 30% Off

UnlockGo is one of the few iPhone unlock software for Mac and Windows that works well in just about every situation. It’s easy to use, intuitive and lightweight. UnlockGo will save you a trip to the Apple Store to get your iPhone unlocked quickly.

The good news is that you can enjoy a 30 percent discount when you buy UnlockGo today. Just use the coupon code PLAB30S at checkout to get UnlockGo at 30% off. UnlockGo’s price is already at extremely great value considering its features but you can save more when you act today.