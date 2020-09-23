iTubeGo Review – Full HD YouTube Downloader You Need to Know

iTubeGo is one of the most complete YouTube downloader programs we’ve ever seen.

In our iTubeGo review, we outline its features and benefits, including the software’s ability to download video and audio, subtitles and playlists and having a built-in video converter as well.

What is iTubeGo?

Watching internet videos on YouTube has become the world’s favorite pastime.

But sometimes we wish we could take a memorable, funny or heart-warming video and save it in our computer or mobile so we could share it to friends.

The only way to do this is to choose ‘Watch Later’ or copy the YouTube URL for later viewing. Unfortunately, both require an internet connection and is somewhat inconvenient.

The other method is far easier- you can get a powerful YouTube downloader such as iTubeGo and do away with the hassle.

What we like about iTubeGo is that it does HD video download not just in YouTube but in 10,000+ video streaming websites as well.

Install the software and you can download all sorts of content, including audio, channels, playlists and even subtitles with just one click.

Features of iTubeGo YouTube Downloader

10X Faster than Most YouTube Downloaders

At first glance iTubeGo appears to be your run-of-the-mill online video downloader, but this isn’t the case.

What it has over the competition is speed, thanks to several nifty features such as Turbo Fast Mode and Multithread Technology.

Most computers and smartphones nowadays have multi-core processors. iTubeGo makes full use of this by taking into account your CPU and bandwidth capabilities to optimize download efficiency.

The program also has the Turbo Fast Mode, which allows you to download a two-hour video in just a few minutes.

Supports Thousands of Websites’ Audio and Video Content

Though YouTube is arguably the top video streaming platform out there you’ll sometimes come across good content in other websites.

iTubeGo supports downloading of audio and video on TikTok, Vimeo, Dailymotion, Instagram, Facebook and more. It’s a good bet that you’ll be able to do 4K video download and capture audio to convert to mp3 with the software.

The YouTube downloader’s video quality options cover just about everything you’d want. To fit in more videos on storage you can choose 480p or 720p, while those who want the highest resolution for large-screen viewing can download the videos in full HD or even 8K quality.

The same goes with audio quality- you can extract the file and turn it into mp3 with 320kbps and build up your library.

The iTubeGo Has a Built-In Web Browser

iTubeGo has its own web browser built right into the software for convenience. This eliminates a few steps to download a streaming video and saves you time in the process.

Intuitive Video Editor

In some cases you just want to get to the video’s highlight and start from there. If this is the case then you can use iTubeGo’s YouTube Cutter program.

Doing some editing is easy with iTubeGo. You choose the video start and end time of the video in question, then click on the ‘Cut’ tool and allow the software to do the rest.

This goes the same when you want to capture audio in streaming video and turn it into mp3 format.

Enjoy the Integrated Download Manager

Now this is where iTubeGo escapes the YouTube downloader mold. Other software do not support downloading of playlists and channels from user pages, nor do they have a queue.

iTubeGo YouTube Downloader has several quality of life features such as setting the download speed per video, multiple URL support and batch download. Best of all, there’s no limit to the file size or number of videos and audios you can get.

…and the Built-In iTubeGo Video Converter

Lastly, you can save space and money by getting the iTubeGo instead of a separate YouTube downloader and a video converter program.

No longer will you have to download a video to an unwanted format- iTubeGo can change it right away to the extension and resolution you want. To date, iTubeGo has more than 20 video, mobile and audio formats for users.

Videos can be converted to mp4, avi, mkv and more. Plus, there’s the ‘silent’ mode which allows you to download a video and lay creative dubbing for later.

Audio can be turned into the popular mp3 format with zero loss in quality. This means you can take any sound and turn it into background music or as accompaniment to an audiobook, for example.

iTubeGo System Requirements

iTubeGo is relatively lightweight and supports Windows 10/8/7, Mac OS X 10.15 to 10.10. There’s also a free Android app for when you need to download video straight to mobile.

iTubeGo is recognized by leading publications Cnet, Softpedia and Uptodown as one of the best YouTube downloaders around.

Verdict- Should You Get iTubeGo?

There probably won’t be a day that you’re not watching online videos. Whether for entertainment or educational purposes and everything in-between, you’ll find iTubeGo to be the perfect software for your video downloading needs!

The iTubeGo full license is available for purchase for just $29.95. For such a price, the license is valid for life time so you never have to renew your license ever again.