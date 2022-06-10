Keep Your Hotel Reservation Safe: 5 Recent Luxury Hotel Data Breaches

If you’ve been following the news recently, you may have heard about some high-profile data breaches. Unfortunately, the hospitality industry is a common target for cybercriminals. From luxury hotels to budget chains, no business is immune. In this blog post, we’re going to take a look at five recent data breaches in the luxury hotel sector.

A data leak can have serious consequences for both the hotel and the guests. In some cases, it can lead to identity theft and fraud. In others, it can damage the reputation of the hotel and deter guests from booking a stay.

Mandarin Oriental

The first luxury hotel on our list is the Mandarin Oriental. The data breach occurred in March 2018 and affected up to 500,000 guests. The personal data that was leaked included names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and passport numbers.

The hotel chain has confirmed that the data breach was caused by a third-party supplier. Mandarin Oriental is currently in the process of notifying all of the guests who were affected by the leak.

Hilton Hotels

Hilton Hotels is the next luxury hotel chain on our list. In 2015, the company suffered a data breach that exposed the personal details of up to 350 million guests. The information that was leaked included names, addresses, credit card numbers, and expiration dates.

Fortunately, Hilton Hotels discovered the breach quickly and took measures to contain it. The company also set up a dedicated website for guests who may have been affected.

InterContinental Hotels Group

The InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) is the next luxury hotel chain on our list. In 2016, the organization had a data breach in which personal information of up to 500 million customers was exposed. The data leaked included names, addresses, credit card numbers, and expiration dates.

IHG discovered the breach quickly and took measures to contain it. The company also set up a dedicated website for guests who may have been affected.

Marriott International

Marriott International is the next luxury hotel chain on our list. In 2018, the company suffered a data breach that exposed the personal details of up to 500 million guests. The information that was leaked included names, addresses, credit card numbers, and expiration dates.

Marriott discovered the breach quickly and took measures to contain it. The company also set up a dedicated website for guests who may have been affected.

Hyatt Hotels

The last luxury hotel on our list is Hyatt Hotels. In 2015, the company suffered a data breach that exposed the personal details of up to 50 million guests. The information that was leaked included names, addresses, credit card numbers, and expiration dates.

Hyatt discovered the breach quickly and took measures to contain it. The company also set up a dedicated website for guests who may have been affected.

These are just five of the many data breaches that have occurred in the hospitality industry in recent years. As you can see, no hotel is immune to the threat of cybercrime.

If you’re planning a trip to a luxury hotel, there are some steps you can take to protect yourself. First and foremost, make sure you book directly with the hotel. This will reduce the risk of your personal information being leaked through a third-party website.

You should also make sure you keep an eye on your credit card statements and report any unusual activity to your bank or credit card issuer immediately. Finally, if you think you may have been affected by a data breach, be sure to check the dedicated website set up by the hotel. By following these simple steps, you can help protect yourself from becoming a victim of identity theft or fraud.