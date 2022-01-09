Latest Technology used for Driveway Paving Construction

Advancing technology plays a significant role in everyday life. From vehicles to phones and televisions, we all use technology and often seek out the greatest and latest models on the market. Paving construction operations have hugely transformed with the use of technology today. It creates greater productivity and has a real effect on the paving process. The new digital age has led to the development of smart and modern technology that allows a user to monitor the paving construction process. From software to telematics, here are some of the latest technologies used for driveway paving construction projects.

Compaction Measurement

Compaction measurement is a particularly important process in paving construction and road surfacing. The better the compaction the longer the road and paving will last. Compaction measurement technology is accelerometer-based. This means the stiffness can be measured between the different layers. The overall stiffness of the surface can be determined by measuring up to 2 feet deep on all layers. Adjustments can be made using the real time data shown. By processing improvements and controlling consistency, you can gain accuracy and greater quality which can lead to lower costs and less re-work. By using compaction equipment and sensors on the paving during the laying process, data will be collected and recorded about the installation quality, from the temperature and the type of materials used to the ambient weather conditions.

3D Paving Control

The use of 3D paving control will allow the system to reference the design directly rather than a string line or surface of the surface. This helps to minimise asphalt usage, will help reduce overruns and waste, and helps to finish a project under budget and on time. Without the use of 3D paving controls, a contractor will have to rely on string lines or paint markings to reference grade, elevation, and to manually change the screed to match. The 3D model allows a contractor to adjust dynamically to the asphalt paver screed either to a cross slope or specific elevation to match the 3D design. Paving control systems can help contractors to finish on time and under budget, while also reducing overruns and waste.

Telematics

Telematics will allow accessing data on machine location and hours, order parts for on time delivery, and plan for equipment repairs with maintenance scheduled. Telematics can be linked to an extensive list of apps for the manager of the site to view each cycle of the truck, on site waiting time, and what route they are taking and to know if there will be any expected delays.

Process Monitoring

Process monitoring will allow an operator to deliver all materials required to where and when they are needed. Every delivery can be tracked in real time from the plant to the paver. You can also link up to the system via an application so the manager of the project can view each time cycle of the truck, identify any expected delays, waiting time on the travelling route and then make the adjustments that are required.

Thermal Regulation

Thermally segregated pavement does not just lead to bad results but also impacts surface and safety durability. Thermal mapping will monitor the temperature of the surface using a camera or infrared sensor as well as a global navigation satellite system which is mounted straight on to the machine for positioning. Thermal regulation will allow every contractor to fine tune the work as they go, identify any variations, and manage every stage of the paving process.

Ground Penetrating Radar

Ground penetrating radar is an instrument used for the detection of subsurface anomalies. The equipment is pulled and pushed over the ground inducing pulses of electromagnetic energy into the ground, which in turn reflects off subsurface features. The depth the GPR can detect all depends on the soil conditions in the proposed work zone. Dry soil and sand produce better results. Ground penetrating radar can detect underneath various soil types, tarmac, and concrete. The equipment can be used for the detection of underground utilities such as electrical ducts and cables, water, gas, foul and surface water pipelines. GPR can also detect rebar in caves, walls, concrete slabs, tanks, graves, soak wells, subsurface streams, and voids.

Technology has revolutionised the way we communicate on project sites and changed the paving industry. There is now a range of software programs and applications to support telematics and to help make better informed decisions. It is now more important than ever for contractors to start embracing technology.