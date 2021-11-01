When you’re starting up any new business, there are so many things to think about: from the initial idea spark to seeking investors, financing to marketing techniques. But if your business is going to succeed then one step you shouldn’t miss out is securing an effective lead generation strategy: this will make the difference between a strong start to trading and a weak one. After all, you don’t have a business if you don’t have customers! But how do you create the best strategy for you? Where do you start? Here are some of the most effective lead generation strategies for startups:

An Effective Ad Strategy

Online advertising may not always be affordable, but it is effective: and if you want to give your business a boost and generate leads fast then it’s a great place to start. But if you do decide to invest in an online advertising campaign then you have to be smart about the strategy, and the content, of your ads, otherwise you will spend all your budget in the blink of an eye without having anything to show for it.

Take the time to study the type of audience you want your ad to target. If you are operating within a niche sector, you might find this easier than if you’re selling a broader and more generic product. By ensuring that your ads are highly targeted to the right audience, you’re more likely to see engagement. Although these rules are focused on Google ads, these same rules apply across all advertising fields: particularly social media advertising on networks such as Facebook and Instagram, where you are also able to use analytic tools to find the right audience for your brand.

Ensure Your Landing Page Really Lands

Generating leads is only one aspect of a good lead generation strategy: it doesn’t matter how much traffic you are able to drive to your website, if your website doesn’t engage them or give them the information they need when they arrive. The new leads that you’ve generated don’t know anything about your brand: they don’t have any trust in your or your product, so your job is to encourage them and instill confidence from the second they arrive. That’s where a high-quality landing page comes into its own. This should be welcoming, informative, and drive them to your lead capture form in a way that is clear and professional, without being intimidating.

Harness the Power of Content Marketing

Finally, the power and quality of your content should never be overlooked, and can have a huge impact on whether you’re able to generate new leads or not. Lead generation through content market may be niche, but it is more likely to land an engaged and ready to connect lead than any other kind of lead generation. Setting up a blog, using social media, and writing highly targeted articles within your industry are all great ways to connect with your potential customers. This lets potential customers know that your advice is valuable, that you’re experts in your field, and is a great way to hone a loyal customer base.