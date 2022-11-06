Lenovo ThinkPad X13 AMD Business Laptop Review

Currently, Lenovo is the world’s largest PC manufacturer and carries a rich portfolio of incredible laptops and desktop PCs. ThinkPad is one of the most popular business-oriented series of Lenovo laptops which comes jam-packed with several high-end features to tackle the high-intensity workload of modern businesses.

Today, we are going to share our findings about the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 1 AMD laptop. This business notebook is the updated version of Lenovo ThinkPad X390 corporate laptop and presents certain enhanced specs than the latter.

Let’s review the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 in detail to know about the various tempting business-friendly features that this corporate notebook has to offer you.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 (AMD) – Affordable Business Laptop

If you want to smoothly tackle the resource-intensive business workload while remaining within the budget, ThinkPad X13 may prove to be the best option for you. Equipped with the top-class AMD Ryzen PRO 7 chipset, this laptop comes packed with certain competitive specs and multiple security features. The ThinkPad X13 model that we received was Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Generation 1.

Pros:

Sturdy magnesium-aluminum alloy body

Speedy AMD Ryzen 7 PRO CPU

Smooth spill-resistant keyboard

Capacious memory combination

Cons:

Loud noise of cooling fans

No Thunderbolt port

Design

We have received the traditional clamshell variant of the ThinkPad X13, although a 2-in-1 convertible variant, named X13 Yoga is also available on the market. With a thickness of ¾, and weighing only 2.84lbs, Lenovo ThinkPad is quite compact and lightweight to let you carry it wherever you go.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 (AMD) features the hallmark design of the ThinkPad series. You can see a “ThinkPad” logo with a red dot light on the letter “i” of the word “ThinkPad”

Display

Lenovo X13 comes with a 13.3-inches large FHD display to let you dive into the ocean of immersive visuals. In our testing of the X13’s display, we obtained sharp images and vibrant video quality. Especially, the anti-reflective coating of the screen of Lenovo business notebook delivers a clear readability when you use the laptop in the daylight.

To our surprise, we found the display to be quite brighter than most of the budget-friendly business laptops that we have tested so far.

Keyboard

A responsive keyboard with decent key travel is something that most of the corporate professionals look at in a business notebook. Being one of the most favourite contenders of the best corporate laptop, ThinkPad X13 presents a smooth and spill-resistant keyboard. Thus, you can seamlessly manage your workload with the efficient typing that the Lenovo laptop offers.

In addition to the touchpad, you can also see a TrackPoint in the middle of the keyboard, allowing you to control the pointer with just the tip of your finger.

Memory

Availability of extensive memory on a business laptop is crucial to store the important data of the businesses. Our testing model of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Generation 1 laptop was carrying 32GB RAM which we found to be quite speedy. We have opened some heavy-duty apps including some office management apps on the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 which runs quickly.

While the high-speed 256GB SSD ROM of our review unit has perfectly occupied all the data that we instilled in it. You can find Lenovo ThinkPad X13 AMD Generation 1 on the market with memory combinations of 16GB RAM-256GB SSD ROM, 8GB RAM-256GB SSD, and 16GB RAM-1TB SSD.

Hardware

Being following the legacy of its parent series – ThinkPad, X13 (AMD-Version) comes with a high-performance and cost-effective Ryzen 7 PRO processor. This ultra-fast AMD processor of the ThinkPad X13 gives it the speed it needs to be done with the intensive workload of modern businesses. In our testing, X13 steadily runs most of the heavy-duty apps and that we throw at it. Moreover, if you are a bit low on budget, you can also the AMD Ryzen PRO 5 variant on Laptop Outlet – a leading UK-based ecommerce store.

Coming to the graphics quality, the integrated AMD Radeon GPU available on our testing unit has provided us with fair graphics quality, when we played some of the high-speed AAA titles.

Camera

Lenovo equipped the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 business notebook with a high-performance 720p webcam. The camera performed quite well in our online video test. The colours that we got were sharper, although the clarity of the frame might have been improved by Lenovo. But again, seeing the budget of the corporate ThinkPad, the camera performance is quite satisfactory.

One of the prominent features of the ThinkPad X13 camera is ThinkShutter, a physical cover which you can use to ditch the strip of tape. In addition to this, you can opt for an optional IR camera, getting you securely into the laptop.

Battery Life

To check the battery life of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 1 AMD, we have played a video with brightness settings at 50%. To which, the X13 provided us with a battery timing of 9 hours and 30 mins. If you use the internet, you may observe a slight decrease in the power backup than the reported one. This battery life is enough for you to work on your business tasks for hours without looking for the power sockets here and there.

It is pertinent to mention here that brightness level and the intensity of the apps that you run on the laptop are two of the most crucial factors, affecting power backup of the machine the most. So, if you run the tasks on medium settings, you can easily increase the battery life of your ThinkPad X13 Gen 1.

Ports Availability

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 business laptop features a generous presence of different connectivity ports, securing you from the hassle of attaching a docking station with your corporate machine each time to attach various peripherals. On the right side of the ThinkPad, there is an availability of a Kensington lock slot and a USB 3.2 Type-A port.

While on the left side of the X13, you can explore another USB 3.2 in addition to two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. Moreover, a smart card reader slot is also present on the spine of the business laptop.

Security Features

Just as every other typical ThinkPad, Lenovo ThinkPad X13 AMD Generation 1 comes packed with multiple security features to save your critical business data. The dTPM 2.0 chip present on the laptop ensures that all the data transfer must be encrypted, blocking hackers accessing the data. While just below the keyboard you can find a fingerprint sensor, allowing you to securely sign-in to the machine.

On the other hand, Memory Guard feature exclusive to the AMD PRO processors helps in protecting the data with full memory encryption.

Final Verdict

Having thoroughly accessed the laptop against all the performance indicators, we are surely able to give our verdict. Being a professional, if you are looking for a cost-effective business laptop to cope with the demanding workload, Lenovo ThinkPad X13 is one of the most viable options to go for. The AMD Ryzen 7 PRO chipset of the laptop is well-aligned to tackle the high-intensity workload of modern businesses.

While the smooth keyboard with decent key travel makes your typing way better and efficient. On top of that, the sturdy casing of the ThinkPad X13 makes the laptop resistant to most physical shocks. While the multiple security features of the ThinkPad including fingerprint sensor, dTPM 2.0, webcam shutter, and AMD Memory Guard save your business data from unauthorised access.

FAQs

When did Lenovo X13 come out?

ThinkPad X13 is one of the most affordable business laptops out there. Being available in AMD and Intel configurations, Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Generation 1 launched in 2016. While the Lenovo launched the latest Generation 3 of the X13 in June 2022.

Is Lenovo X13 touchscreen?

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 comes with a 13.3 inches FHD display, which is not touch-enabled. However, the Yoga variant of the ThinkPad X13 features a 13” touchscreen.

Does the ThinkPad X13 have a pen?

The ThinkPad X13 does not come with a pen. On the other hand, you can find pen support in Lenovo Think X13 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop.

How can I turn on the pen on my Lenovo ThinkPad?

To enable the pen functionality on your ThinkPad, all you need to do is to hold down the top button on your pen until the LED light turns on. Then go to the windows settings and choose the pen from the list of devices and select pair.

