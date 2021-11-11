List of 4 Windows Video Editor Available for You

Introduction

It won’t be wrong to say that video has dramatically changed the way in which we communicate and express ourselves. Whether people are recording vlogs, sharing their knowledge on YouTube, or using videos to boost their businesses, the digital video content continues to grow in importance with each passing day.

With more and more videos online, the case for a powerful windows video editor becomes clear. No matter if you’re just a beginner and looking for video editors that come with straightforward features. Or, someone who wants to utilize highly pro-level tools and effects without paying for the hefty pricing plans. In this article, we will be discussing some of the best video maker windows based programs that can really take your content creation game to the next level.

Looking for a Windows Video Editor? The List is Here!

A fine video editing software comes with all the tools and features needed to make epic content that will ultimately delight your audience. And when it comes to video editing, you can bring the best results when trying to get the job done on your desktop or laptop. That is why you might be here looking for the right windows video editor. These video editors are more powerful, easier to use, and more reliable than online platforms. However, with so many options out there, you need to make sure you make the right decision.

To help you through the decision-making process, we have compiled a list of the best video editor for windows with their top features, pros, and cons.

1. HitPaw Video Editor – Windows Video Editor in Your Hand

Our top Windows 10 video editor is HitPaw, which lets you create professional quality movies and videos with its advanced editing features. Apart from being highly powerful, HitPaw is designed to make the video editing experience available to everyone. With its user-friendly interface, it is super simple to adjust color balance, trim clips, and add text to your projects. With this software, you will get all sorts of high-end and practical functionalities that are usually only available with expensive packages.

But the HitPaw feature set doesn’t only stop here; it comes with a resourceful audio library that enables the users to add audio files to their videos. It also supports 4K editing and sharing, as well as extended stability to video at 60 FPS. If you need to add unlimited files for editing, you can find it suitable here as well. In simple words, if you’re looking for simplicity and elegance, it doesn’t get any better than HitPaw video maker for Windows 10.

Key Features

Dedicated Audio Library – You can add an unlimited number of tracks to your videos. The dedicated audio library comes with various types of audio files to make your videos more interesting. For instance, sounds like clock and camera can be accessed from the normal mode, whereas, many other practically used audios can be found in different sections.

Intuitive User Interface – It is one of those very few video editors that allows doing almost all video editing works in the most straightforward manner. In fact, it is very safe to say that HitPaw is enough to satisfy editors ranging from beginners to industry experts.

Customizable Text Modes – The software provides different wordarts to add texts to your content. In addition to selecting the particular text mode you like, you can also further change the color, size, font, and other parameters as per your requirements.

Various Filters and Stickers – Digital video creation is somehow incomplete without using filters and creative stickers these days. Keeping that in view, HitPaw video maker for windows 10 provides a wide range of creative stickers that can be used for different situations. You can also apply different filters, which will help to improve the tones and effects of your videos.

Multipurpose Transition Effect – This amazing program also comes with a multifunctional transition effect that can help you merge videos or change the invariable frame with its great modes and effects.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Supports different formats MP4, MOV, AVI, and many others Compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 Allows you to crop, trim, cut, and split videos in a few clicks Fast and smooth experience, even with 4k footages Creates content that looks like a Hollywood movie with different color tuning tools 24/7 Customer Support Paid software, however, the pricing plans are very competitive

. OpenShot – Windows 10 Video Editor

As its name implies, it is an open-source video editing program that provides basic editing tools to help you in making simple videos. Apart from its features like trimming and slicing, OpenShot offers unlimited video tracks in the timeline. It is suitable for almost every type of user. If you’re a beginner, you will find the built-in templates and real-time previews. On the other hand, advanced timeline features are there to help in learning the ropes of editing.

OpenShot can be useful in audio editing as well. It features more than 70 different languages, and you can use waveforms to visualize your audio. Furthermore, the company updates the program regularly, which will ensure that you always use the latest video editing technology available out there.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Open-source yet powerful Offers unlimited layers You will require to add-ons if the OS of your computer isn’t meeting the system requirements

. Shotcut – Video Editor for Windows

Shotcut was initially made for Linux only, however, now it is also available for Windows and Mac OS. It is an intermediate-level video editing software, which offers advanced effects and filters that will help in making high-quality footages for free. For anyone who has just moved on from a basic level editing software, Shotcut is a superb next stop. However, it comes with a user interface that is not very fascinating. Some of the aspects are simple and easy to understand, while there is a steeper learning curve associated with the others. But once you get used to it, Shotcut is undoubtedly one of the best video editor for windows 10.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Offers a wide range of filters and effects Compatible with different platforms Allows direct streaming Need time to learn its unusual interface You won’t be able to preview filters before applying them

. VideoPad – Video Editor for Windows 10

It is yet another simple video editor for Windows 10 that delivers the basics for beginner-level consumers. VideoPad is easy to learn and use, but at the same, has some advanced features that require a bit of expertise. The non-commercial free version of this software comes with many annoying notifications, and you will need to upgrade to a paid plan in order to get rid of them and access some more features. Overall, it’s a pretty solid option for simple video editing tasks.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Easy to learn and operate Diverse output and sharing features Compatible with PCs and Macs Offers pre-made transitions Only a few advanced features Too many annoying notifications in the free version

In Conclusion

Choosing the right windows video editor isn’t always straightforward. The one that you pick will depend upon your requirements as well as many other factors including price and features. For your convenience, here are the main criteria that you should consider while selecting the best video editor for windows:

Reliable performance

Compatibility and Accessibility

Ease of use

Features like hardware acceleration and advanced editing tools

Pricing and quality customer support

Keeping in view all of the above-mentioned aspects, we can conclude that HitPaw is the best windows video editor in 2021 that provides solid performance, intuitive user interface, and more array of features than any other option available in the market.