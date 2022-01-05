Today, action games are widely considered to be the most popular video game genre, especially for video game consoles. Therefore, we are going to take a look at the top 5 best action games for android 2022. Although, there are plenty of free android games available and we are going to try and cover the best of them.

Top 5 Best Action Games for Android 2022

#1. Mortal Kombat

It is a fighting game developed by Midway Games in 1992. It was the first game in the Mortal Kombat series and the first game to ever be rated “M” (Mature) by the ESRB. Mortal Kombat is still one of the most popular fighting games to date.

The game takes place in a tournament called Mortal Kombat in which fighters battle it out to the death. The player must defeat seven opponents in one-on-one matches. There is a two-player mode where players can fight against each other.

In addition, the sequel to Mortal Kombat was released in 1993 and was also a hit among gamers. The series has expanded to over 10 video games and has also been featured in TV shows and movies.

#2. Stickman Warriors

Fighting game fans may now choose from a number of fun games in which they can use a variety of methods while controlling new characters.

The Stickman warriors’ characters and combat techniques are based on some of today’s most popular anime programs. Over 100 characters are available to unlock, and each one is powerful in its own right. Playing Stickman Warriors is an absolute thrill. However, its mod apk is also available that offers a wide range of unlocked features.

It’s an anime-inspired game that’ll keep you entertained. The graphics are amazing, the storyline is good and the gameplay is excellent. Moreover, it’s a game that you can sink your teeth into and enjoy for hours at a time.

#3. Call of Duty

Next, on the list of the top 5 best action games for android 2022 is Call of Duty. In this game, the world is at war. However, the worst part is, it has been for some time. The world is divided into two opposing forces, one fighting for freedom and human rights while the other is fighting for domination and control. The two worlds have been at war for years now, and it doesn’t seem like it will end anytime soon.

Additionally, there are many soldiers fighting for their cause, but as far as the public is concerned, there is only one name that matters: Call of Duty. It was an award-winning game in the year 2019. The game’s graphics are the best you can find on mobile, and it is free-to-play with an in-app purchase store.

#4. PUBG Mobile

It is a free-to-play battle royale-style game where players are dropped into a large map with up to 100 other players and forced to scavenge for weapons and kill anyone in their way to be the last person standing at the end of the match.

A pre-game lobby allows players to communicate and prepare for the match before being dropped in solo, with a small squad, or with a large squad. In addition, a party system is available in the game and allows players to team up with friends and match against other squads and players.

PUBG Mobile is the official port of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, a battle royale game with more than 30 million players worldwide. It is a very similar game to the original, which sees 100 players parachute onto an island for a winner-takes-all showdown, except it has a fully realized mobile UI with on-screen touch controls. It’s really impressive, and the fact that it’s so much like the PC version is a huge plus.

#5. Lineage 2: Revolution

It’s a free android app that is set in the medieval fantasy world of Lineage 2, this game is unique as it’s set in a different universe to other android games. You’ll be able to explore new places and slay monsters as you fight alongside your friends. Lineage 2: Revolution is an award-winning MMORPG too. It has a good storyline, great graphics, and some awesome voice acting.

However, the controls are a bit difficult to master but once you get it right, you’ll love this game. You’ll be battling it out in the world of Aden where you can select from a number of classes. You can also choose the gender of your character from a number of options.

Lineage 2: Revolution is the long-awaited sequel to the first Lineage 2 game. It is currently in the Alpha testing stage, so there are still a lot of changes and improvements coming to the game. This is a five-on-five, open-world PvP game with a huge focus on raids and castle sieges.

Conclusion

We hope that our list of the top 5 best action games for android 2022 is pretty helpful for you. All these games mentioned above are fast-paced and don’t need you to think too much, which is necessary for a game to be fun. These games will be a simple way to pass the time whenever you feel bored and will keep you entertained for a long time.