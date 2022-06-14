Local SEO Tips to Grow Your Small Business in 2022

Local SEO (search engine optimization) is one of the best ways to outpace competitors online when you are running a business in a particular area or territory. This helps you reach the right audience (local customers) that search for products or services online you offer. When your customers are concentrated in a specific locality, using the right local SEO tactics and tools can help you appear in more local search results and boost the online reputation of your business in the best way possible.

This article contains some top local SEO tips that ensure your business will pop up in more local search results when local customers search for products or businesses like yours.

Create Profiles on All Popular Business Directories

Creating business profiles on all popular business directories is an important aspect of a successful local SEO strategy. Google My Business is one of them. Start local business listing by creating a GMB account and add all-important business details and information as required. Description of your business can significantly influence your local SEO strategy, so make sure to use a keyword-rich business description. Add accurate working hours, business address, contact address, and some high-quality photos so potential customers can easily locate your business after conducting quick internet research. Don’t forget to create business profiles on local business directories as they can also help you drive more local traffic.

Identify Local Keywords

Be it general or local SEO, the selection of the right keywords is equally important for both of them. Do proper keyword research to find the most relevant and best performing local keywords in your niche and use them across your website SEO and content creation process. For instance, if you are a digital marketing agency offering local SEO services in Edmonton, you can use local keywords like local SEO Edmonton to get your company in front of more local clients. Google keyword planner is a basic and free keyword research tool to find relevant keywords for a local business. However, you can also use tools like AHREF, or SEMrush (paid keyword research tools) to beef up your keyword research process.

Create Local Content

Creating informative and useful content focusing on local audience is another great way to let search engines and users know where exactly your business is located. Creating local content using relevant local keywords can do wonders for your business. It can significantly improve your local SEO ranking and drive more organic traffic to your business. Just add a blog to your business website and share content like local news, upcoming local business events, host online conferences, and more.

Ensure NAP Consistency

In this digital landscape, it is more important than ever before to ensure your NAP details are consistent on every digital channel you are using to promote your local business. Your business name, address, and phone number (NAP) should be the same across all your online profiles including the website, business directories, and social media. Using accurate and consistent NAP information increases the confidence of search engines and internet users as they find the right information about your business apart from the digital channel they use to reach and connect with your business.

Encourage Online Reviews

Lots of positive online reviews are important to stand out in local searches as they boost local SEO efforts by creating credibility and trustworthiness. When there are so many positive reviews and 5-star rating across your digital profiles search engines shows your business on top of local search results as a credible business among competitors. Encourage your customers to leave positive reviews across different channels like business websites, Google My Business profiles, social media accounts, and local directories like Yelp. To get more reviews, make the review writing process easier for customers. You can also thank you emails to customers and ask them to leave honest reviews about your products, services, or business.

Optimize for Mobile & Voice Search

As almost 82% of mobile searches are conducted by consumers to find nearby locations, businesses, and companies, optimizing your local business website for mobile can help you pop up in more search results. A mobile-friendly website incredibly boosts your SEO efforts by making your website load faster across mobile devices. Optimizing for voice search is another great way to drive more local traffic to your business as people often use voice search instead of typing queries when they are on the go and search for a nearby service provider or company.

Conclusion

For companies and businesses that operate locally, local SEO is the best approach to get more eyeballs of local customers. This not only boosts the overall online reputation of a business but contributes a lot to growth and development as well. However, one should consider the right local SEO strategies to take better control of the local online presence.