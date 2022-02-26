Looking for a New Phone Plan? Everything You Need to Know

Smartphones have become a staple of modern-day society. Everything from work email, navigating to that new coffee shop and staying in touch through text, voice, and video calls have become necessary. Progressively more and more of life is becoming hard to try and navigate and interact with without these incredible devices. That’s not necessarily bad, as smartphones have evolved to be accurate, personal technology that makes a positive difference in our lives.

However, with the territory of a society increasingly becoming dependent on personal tech, it becomes more and more essential to make sure you are making the right decision. Purchasing a new phone plan has a lot of different moving parts and is a critical decision to navigate.

So much goes into consideration to switch plans or stay with the current and existing ones. What is your budget like? What kind of financial goals do you have? Where do you live? What type of coverage do you need?

All of these questions and much more come into play when we look into switching phone plans. Thankfully, just because looking into a new phone plan involves a lot doesn’t mean it must be overwhelming. With Red Pocket, you have a plethora of options to look at and some of the absolute best deals on the market.

Not only that, but with expert and award-winning customer service, the questions you have can be answered, and finding that new phone plan may be easier than you imagined. If you are currently in the market for a new phone plan, here is a guide that will break down everything you need to know so you can get the right phone plan that fits your life.

First Things First: Are You Switching Up Just Your Plan?

Cell phones are part of an ever-growing personal tech market that is radically transforming the way everyday life is lived. These devices become more than just utilities. They take on even emotional places in our hearts. So when we decide to switch to a new plan, there’s always the potential of changing to a new phone.

This, for millions of people in the market, is one of the most exciting aspects of switching up a phone plan. Upgrading to phones like the flagship iPhone 12 Red is like opening up one of the best presents you could get on Christmas morning. Unfortunately, however, switching an iPhone plan and a phone simultaneously can come with a pretty hefty price tag.

Thankfully, if you are thinking about changing your service, you don’t have to change your phone when using Red Pocket. With coverage from all three major phone services, you can get a sim card that works with the phone you have, so making that extra purchase isn’t necessary.

At the same time, if you are long overdue for an upgrade, Red Pocket continues to be one of your best options. With excellent rebates and trade-in programs, you can be sure to get a solid upgrade for one of the most competitive rates on the market.

What Kind of Coverage Do You Need?

This is one of the biggest questions you need to answer when looking for a new phone plan. Three major carriers in the US cover most of the country, and all three of them have their particular strengths and weakness.

No matter the coverage, we all know that feeling when we travel to a new area, and it feels like you have to stand on top of a building just to get a clear signal strong enough for a facetime call. So figuring out where you will be spending the majority of your time and where you want to live will be a huge part of finding a career that services that area well.

To find out which plans will give you the best coverage that meets your need is as easy as looking at the Red Pocket coverage page. Here you can see what coverage works best for you so you don’t make the mistake of getting a plan that will constantly leave you with low bars.

How Do I Get National Coverage Without Signing a Contract?

This is one of the most important questions that you can ask when it comes to why you should consider getting a Red Pocket wireless plan. Red Pocket uniquely offers a service to people who want nationwide coverage without the hefty price tag that competitors bring with their service.

What makes that possible is the simple fact Red Pocket delivers on the experience of phone packages without the name brand. It is using technology that allows their signature sim cards to biggy-back off of the most popular phone service providers. Because Red Pocket skips the expensive marketing gimmicks of national phone services providers, we can ensure that you quality service at a price that works for you.

What if I Want to Keep My Phone and My Number?

Making the switch to a non-contract-based career can sometimes mean switching to a new phone. Phones are built to work with specific careers, so this can be a problem, especially if you are attached to your phone, have no reason to upgrade the device itself, and don’t want to learn a whole new number.

Because Red Pocket has four sims that all work with the most extensive national phone services, if you’re phone is unlocked, you most likely will never have to switch phones unless you want to.

Conclusion

If you want to find a new phone service and possibly a new phone at the most affordable rate, then Red Pocket is your one-stop-shop. Not only will you be able to choose between some of the largest networks in the phone service industry, but you’ll find plans that are guaranteed to be the most competitive prices around.