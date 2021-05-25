Lost Judgment Release: PS5 and Xbox Series X

Sega has announced Lost Judgment Release — September 24, 2021. It will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series. The spin-off Yakuza will be released all over the world right away.

In the center of the plot of Lost Judgment will be the detective Takayuki Yagami, who is investigating a murder associated with the criminal underground Kamuro-Cho. The main action of the game will take place in the city of Yokohama.

Lost Judgment in PlayStation Store

The day before the official announcement, the cover of the Lost Judgment, which appeared on the Japanese PSN, was published on social networks by Kenichiro Takaki, known for the Senran Kagura franchise. Soon he deleted his entry, but the image remained on the network.

Other social media users drew attention to the fact that Lost Judgment, judging by PSN, will be available in two editions: standard and enhanced digital one. The Digital Deluxe version, according to its description, will allow launching the game on September 21, 2021 — three days before the release.

About the Game

According to Sega creative director Toshihiro Nagoshi, in the sequel, the developers tried to fix the problems they encountered during the creation of the first part and also voiced over a thousand minutes of dialogue and cutscenes. The main character of the game, as in the first part, was voiced by actor Takuya Kimura. According to him, the story of Lost Judgment is just as deep, but this time with lighter, comedic elements. However, he is confident that fans of the original will love the sequel.

In an interview with IGN, Nagoshi and producer Kazuki Hosokawa announced that the Judgment Series would feature Ryu Ga Gotoku action games, and the Yakuza lineup would feature turn-based RPGs. The company came to this decision after the success of Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Also, representatives of the studio said that they want to release all their future games at the same time around the world.

The company did not say anything about the release of the action on PC, but the network drew attention to the mention of the Steam version of Lost Judgment on the Ryu Ga Gotoku website, which was then deleted. In addition, a link to the Steam logo was found in the source code of the game page.

However, a Sega spokesman told PCGamesN that the company has no plans to release Lost Judgment on PC yet. The original Judgment was released on PS4 in June 2019 and on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia on April 23, 2021. The game tells the story of a former lawyer who became a detective and began investigating a series of murders.

Story Expansion for Lost Judgment

It will be the first game from Ryu Ga Gotoku to receive DLC that expands the story. As noted by some media outlets, on the Lost Judgment page in the Japanese PS Store, there was a mention of the story DLC, which will be released after the game release. Before that, neither Judgment nor any part of Yakuza had received this type of expansion.

The story of Lost Judgment continues the plot of the first part and tells how the main character Takayuki Yagami travels to the city of Yokohama, where he will work undercover at a local school.

Judging by the description of the Digital Deluxe Edition, the story addon will be included in the Season Pass and the developers will share more detailed information about it later. Now they recommend staying tuned.

SEGA names Yakuza: Like a Dragon as the most successful game in the series

The company believes that the reason for the success is the near-simultaneous release. Shuji Utsumi, Chief Strategy Officer at SEGA, spoke to Famitsu about the success of Yakuza: Like a Dragon. He noted that this game was the first in the series with full multi-platform support, and it was released relatively quickly outside of Japan at almost the same time on all platforms.