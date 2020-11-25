Lucky Patcher Download and Installation Tutorial for Android

While the Android app store is full of cool apps and games, many users get frustrated at the in-app purchases. Not everyone wants to fork out more money for a game, but these purchases are often required if you are to move forward or use all the features an app offers. The cost of these in-app purchases, especially where an app continually pushes them, and people can lose enjoyment in their app or game. There is an answer to this, and it’s called Lucky Patcher.

How to Install Lucky Patcher:

Before you install Lucky Patcher, make sure your device meets these requirements:

Rooted – although it will work on unrooted devices, the features will be limited

Android 2.3.3 Gingerbread or higher (also compatible with Windows 7 to 10)

At least 10GB internal storage free

At least 2GB RAM

There are also some permissions that you need to allow; otherwise, the app will not work:

Modify system settings and draw over other apps

Read memory card

Modify or delete SD card contents

Approximate location

Follow these easy steps to install Lucky Patcher on your Android device:

Download the Lucky Patcher APK file onto your Android device Open Settings on your device and go to Security; enable the Unknown Sources option. Go to your downloads and open the Lucky Patcher file. Click on Install and wait. When installed, open it from your home screen and allow all the requested permissions; click Yes and ignore the Security Warning message. Click on Settings>Allow From This Source and then close Settings. Click Install on the popup message and wait. A popup message appears, warning you the app is Blocked by Play Protect – ignore this ad click the down arrow. Click on Install Anyway and wait; when the app is fully installed, you can enjoy all it has to offer

What is Lucky Patcher?

Lucky Patcher is an app that helps you remove the restrictions from Android games, and it has proved incredibly popular. It also helps modify other apps, block ads, get rid of the system app, and much more. Strictly speaking, to get the full benefits from the app, your Android device must be rooted. That said, you can use it on an unrooted device, but the features will be limited.

App Features:

Lucky Patcher offers plenty of cool features:

Ad Removal – removes those irritating pop-up ads that interrupt our games and apps in just a few clicks.

removes those irritating pop-up ads that interrupt our games and apps in just a few clicks. Convert Apps to System Apps – this allows you to keep any app on your system permanently. Copy the app to the system folder, and it is converted to a system app.

this allows you to keep any app on your system permanently. Copy the app to the system folder, and it is converted to a system app. Move Apps to Your Memory Card – move heavier applications out of your device memory and onto your memory card and free up that all-important memory.

move heavier applications out of your device memory and onto your memory card and free up that all-important memory. Back-Up Your Important Files – a superb feature that allows you to backup your files for import to your PC or the Cloud, where you can easily retrieve it when you want it.

How to Fix App Not Installed Error:

This is a common error that occurs when you try to install Lucky Patcher, but the steps to fix it are simple:

Launch Google Play Store and tap the Menu button Scroll down the list and tap on Play Protect Disable the option to Scan Device for Security Threats Ignore the warning and click OK

Now try installing it again, and it should work without any errors.

Can I Use Lucky Patcher on a Non-Rooted Device?

Although there is no official version of the app for non-rooted devices, you can install it on yours. However, the features you get will be somewhat limited. That’s because Lucky Patcher is an advanced tool, and it requires root access if you are to take advantage of all that it offers.

Lucky Patcher is something very different; rather than giving you a whole store full of modded apps, it allows you to mod those you already have on your device. Try it today and see what you think of all the features the app has to offer.