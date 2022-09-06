MagFone iPhone Unlocker Review: Unlock iPhone/iPad Passcode, Apple ID, and More

As Apple’s devices keeps updating and releasing, more and more users are accumulated. Although there are continuous improvements in functionality and user experience, chances are that you have been plagued by various passcode locking problems, like Touch ID or Face ID recognition failure, locked out of iPhone with unresponsive or broken screen, common passcode forgotten, Apple ID disabled, controlled and restricted by mobile device management, cannot turn off Screen Time, and so forth. Admittedly, various types of locking issues related to iPhone, iPad and iPod can reach us everywhere, in the official Apple community, on other forums or Q&A posts. Want a surefire way to better access and use your iDevice? Here MagFone iPhone Unlocker is your salvation.

What’s MagFone iPhone Unlocker?

As the name suggest, this software is an iPhone unlocker to get you out of series of passcode locking issues. However, it’s not limited to only use on iPhone. Users who own other Apple devices including iPad and iPod, can adopt MagFone iPhone Unlocker as well.

Main Features of MagFone iPhone Unlocker:

Remove Screen Lock: this program includes full support for 4 kinds of screen locks, which are numerical passcode like 4-digital and 6-digital passcode, Face ID, Touch ID, and customized pattern. No matter which scenario you are experiencing, for instance, sudden forgot passcode, device locked due to multiple wrong attempts, second-hand iPhone, etc., you can apply MagFone iPhone Unlocker to remove lock from screen and get access again.

Unlock Apple ID without Password: Apple’s official security mechanism always strictly protects your device. If the password is entered for many times, issues come out, such as cannot sign in Apple ID, Apple ID has been disabled or locked. Then MagFone iPhone Unlocker can rescue you and help to quickly unlock your Apple ID.

Turn off Screen Time Passcode No Data Loss: Have you already set Screen Time to control your device usage and cannot remember the passcode? To soon remove Screen Time without passcode or reset the passcode, MagFone can come in handy. What’s best, there is even no data loss so you don’t worry about the deletion of important files.

Bypass MDM Profile Restrictions No Data Loss: Want to have free access to features and apps without the constraints of devices? Take MagFone iPhone Unlocker into your consideration and get rid of mobile device management restrictions from your iPhone or iPad with ease. No data loss will be caused and there is no require for account username and passcode.

How to Remove Screen Passcode from iPhone

Step 1: Run MagFone iPhone Unlocker and Connect iPhone

Get MagFone iPhone Unlocker downloaded and installed on your computer. Quickly launch it on your desktop and connect your iPhone to the computer. Then choose “Unlock iOS Screen” in the main interface to continue.

Step 2: Put iPhone into DFU/Recovery Mode

MagFone iPhone Unlocker will detect your device and show instructions for you to follow. Operate to boot your device into either DFU or Recovery mode. When you finish it successfully, the right-arrow will turn blue for you to click and go on next step.

Step 3: Download Firmware Package

Your device info will be displayed on the program interface for you to check. If no problem, you can then Download the firmware package and complete verification.

Step 4: Unlock iPhone Passcode

Click “Unlock” to unzip your downloaded firmware package and begin unlocking process. Make sure that your device is connected all the time and wait for the unlocking comes to end. Afterward, your device can be accessed again without screen lock.

How to Unlock Apple ID:

Connect iPhone and choose “Unlock Apple ID”; Check and confirm device status; Start unlocking Apple ID.

How to Unlock Screen Time Passcode:

Connect iPhone and select “Unlock Screen Time Passcode”; Unlock Screen Time passcode; Finish setting up your iPhone device.

How to Remove MDM:

Connect iPhone and choose “Remove MDM”; Quickly remove MDM from your device.

Compatibility:

iPhone: upcoming iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5, iPhone 4s, iPhone 4

iPad: All models of iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad

iPod: iPod touch 7, iPod touch 6, iPod touch 5, iPod touch 4, iPod touch 3, iPod touch 2

iOS version：iOS 16 Beta, iOS 15, iOS 14, iOS 13, iOS 12, iOS 11 and former

Supported OS:

Windows: Windows XP and later

Mac: Mac OS X 10.8 and later

Pricing:

1-month License: $24.95 for 5 iDevices and 1 computer. It’s priced with time-limited 30% discount now.

1-year License: $39.95 for 5 iDevices and 1 computer.

Lifetime License: $55.95 for 5 iDevices and 1 computer. This is a one-time purchase so that you can enjoy free update and tech support all the time.

Conclusion:

Still in the throes of unlocking Apple device? What we share here with you is a good option with reasonable pricing, high compatibility, stunning unlocking features, and intuitive interface. No matter you are new starters or professionals, you can independently operate it. So, give MagFone iPhone Unlocker a try without being locked any more.