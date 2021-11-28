Make the most of your Verizon iPhone with this easy money-saving tip!

In 2021, Verizon’s consumer revenues topped $23 billion, increasing 7.3 percent year on year. Today, Verizon is the largest wireless telecommunications provider in the United States, serving over 120 million subscribers. Despite boasting breathtakingly larger customer numbers, Verizon continues to grow, expanding its offering an reaching an increasingly larger audience. None of this growth would be possible though, were it not for the overwhelming growth in smartphone demand. This insatiable demand creates a landscape well-suited to industry giants able to capitalise on increasing demand for the latest devices.

Surprisingly, the first smartphone was invented in 1992, only 29 years ago. IBM released the Simon Personal Communication, truly a revolution in consumer telecommunications. It was the first telephone to combine the functions of a cell phone and a PDA. Cell phones were still in their infancy, primarily there were used for calls. The Simon even accepted pages. Though its battery lasted only one hour, this early smartphone cost in excess of $1000. Irrespective, IBM sold over 50,000 Simons in the first six months. Though this might not seem like much in the context of today’s sales, then it was astronomical.

In 1999, Blackberry joined the smartphone bandwagon. Technically, this was the company’s first portable email device, not a smartphone. The firms first foray into the smartphone industry came in 2002, pioneering the full QWERTY keyboard—soon to be replaced with touch screens. The smartphone industry was revolutionised in 2007 when Steve Jobs released the first iPhone. Costing only £470, the first iPhone did not have 3G capability. Despite this, Apple sold 6 million devices. In 2008, Apple unveiled the App store, experiencing more than 10m downloads across the first weekend. In the first quarter of 2016, 17.2 billion applications were downloaded.

In 2008 the first Android phone was released. Today, Android is the dominant operating system in the smartphone market, serving over 2 billion active users monthly. The first Android device was the HTC Dream, it had a sliding keyboard, a multi-touch screen, 3G and a three-megapixel camera. According to Statista, the number of smartphone users has exceeded 2.7 billion, more than 35% of the global population. One wonders when this figure will surpass 50%.

This insatiable demand sees consumers upgrading their devices more frequently than ever before. Given devices remain relatively expensive, the majority of these new devices are purchased on contract plans with major carriers like Verizon. Verizon offers customers the opportunity to purchase a device and spread the cost over many months. These devices are locked to Verizon and cannot be used with any other provider. Whether you want to continue using your device in a more cost-effective fashion, or sell it to raise a little pocket money, there’s a secret all Verizon customers with locked devices need to know.

The telecommunications industry has changed. The best available airtime and data packages are available through small SIM-only providers, not large airtime providers. However, locked devices exclude these competitive providers, meaning consumers are stuck with pricy contract packages from large carriers. This lack of flexibility translates to a lower sale value in the open market. Prospective buyers are willing to pay more for unlocked devices, knowing they are more flexible and offer a more cost-effective solution. SIM-only packages often offer unlimited data and airtime for £20-30 less per month. A sizeable amount of money in the context of a yearly requirement.

The cost-saving doesn’t end here. Travelling is more common than ever. Whether for business or pleasure, people travel frequently. When locked in a contract, smartphone users are subject to expensive roaming chargers. These are charges imposed by networks when using devices abroad. Unlocked devices are free from these charges. Travellers can simply find a local store and choose from any domestic SIM-only provider. Once they plug this SIM into their phone, they’re able to use their device and applications as they do at home, staying in touch with family and friends. This is a great option even when in a contract.

