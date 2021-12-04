Mango Power Achieves Runaway Success With Its World’s First Integrated Home and Portable Power Station

Sustainable energy startup Mango Power is soon to launch a portable power station with built-in dual PV inverter technology on Indiegogo. The kicker? Early bird backers can purchase the home and portable power station for just $2,799.

Mango Power Union – The Answer to Long-Term and Sustainable Energy Solutions

Mango Power Union

Power Union is Mango’s flagship battery system, boasting several innovations that blow the competition out of the water.

First, it’s a 2-in-1 energy system designed for both home and outdoor use. A modular setup makes the product very functional, and superb engineering makes it ultra-stylish as well.

Capacity exceeds standard energy solution products in the market. Then, there’s the dual PV inverter technology built right into the heart of the system.

Premium Specs at a Very Affordable Price Point

Those interested in the Power Union’s hardware and capability will not be disappointed.

The hybrid battery boasts a whopping 19 output ports and a hefty 4.35kW capacity, with fast charging capabilities via portable or roof-based solar panels.

‘Modular’ fits the flagship product very well, since it comes in two components- the home base at the bottom and a portable and detachable unit on top.

The ‘Power Home’ base module is the main conduit for powering home devices and appliances, including refrigerators, fans and electric cooking stoves. It’s powerful enough to serve as the main draw for heating and cooling systems such as air conditioners.

The smaller unit, called ‘Power Move’ is impressive enough on its own. It packs a whopping 2,300 watt hours capacity and 2,000 watt power in a portable shell. This system works great for camping and going outdoors on weekends, and eliminates the need to purchase a separate power station.

When combined, the Mango Power Union becomes an unstoppable force. It currently stands as the strongest portable power station in the market today. The figures are impressive- the innovative battery system can put out a massive 4,000W/6,900WH power that can power virtually any and all devices in the home.

Sustainable and green energy enthusiasts will want to invest soon, as the starting price to get one is currently only at $2,799 during its early bird status.

Stylish Looks That Deserve to be Seen

It’s understandable that power companies will want to work towards capacity and output first before setting on a battery’s final design. However, Mango’s flagship Power Union is the best of both worlds in terms of functionality and aesthetics.

Power Union owners will have no issues on where they want to put their power stations- it sports a clean and modern design that will fit right in on any theme or interior setup.

Home tech integration is also handled very well, with the power station housing a detailed dashboard and an array of light indicators as well as pilots to show its status at any time.

The energy system includes an app that’s available on both Android and iOS environments. Users can check charging mode, charging rate, available power and temperature, and view various information such as seeing how much sustainable energy you’re using compared to the rest.

Mango Power Union is Here to Stay

Mango Power is bringing its best foot forward with a truly innovative product like the Power Union.

The green energy brand’s mission is to bring smart green energy products in homes and enable families to have a zero carbon emission lifestyles.

The Mango Power Union integrates both home and outdoor power, and currently it’s on track to achieving a breakthrough success on all fronts.

Those interested in Power Union can look at the information in Mango Power’s official website or at its official Indiegogo product page.

More information here or visiting www.mangopower.com

Sale, Distribution or Commercial Enquiries

[email protected]